Another One Buys the Brian May Badger Perfume

Because designing a line of sports bras was seemingly not enough to quench the thirst of his beautiful locks, Queen guitarist Brian May has turned his attention to … omnivores who don’t care and don’t give a shit. Per Stereogum, May has become the latest celebrity perfumer by launching a scent called Save Me, which contains a mix of earthy ingredients such as gardenia, jasmine, sandalwood, and musk. The perfume, created as a charitable endeavor with the intent of protecting and salvaging wildlife (which explains the hefty price tag) and not a Dennis Feinstein creation, is described as smelling like “a hint of clean badger fur, some sandalwood, and something a bit limey,” while May himself described it a bit more dignifiedly as “the British countryside.” The guitarist has long been an enthusiast of lil’ cutie badgers, stating back in 2011 that saving the species has become “a huge part of my life” as he begins to wind down his Queen duties. Again: Can this man create a hair care line next?