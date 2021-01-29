Brian Williams’s On-Air Trump Troll Had Us at Hello

That Cuomo guy isn’t the only one using the cable-news circuit to hone his comedy routine. Current 11th Hour anchor and former 30 Rock guest star Brian Williams unleashed some corniness into the airwaves last night when, while interviewing two guests, he boasted about a remarkable incoming scoop: Footage of Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy buddying up at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to strategize about the former president’s next move. “We’re all about to see something for the first time,” Williams teased. “We have what I’m told is the exclusive out of this meeting today.” Oh, really? This clip? Should we just shut up and watch it again? “Someone is, of course,” Williams relished, “gonna be in big trouble.”