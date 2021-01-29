Brian Williams’s On-Air Trump Troll Had Us at Hello

The greatest news clip ever from @11thHour with Brian Williams! This sums up the meeting between @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and the Palm Beach bully. You won't want to miss this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RUma5yFhEJ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021

That Cuomo guy isn’t the only one using the cable-news circuit to hone his comedy routine. Current 11th Hour anchor and former 30 Rock guest star Brian Williams unleashed some corniness into the airwaves last night when, while interviewing two guests, he boasted about a remarkable incoming scoop: Footage of Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy buddying up at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to strategize about the former president’s next move. “We’re all about to see something for the first time,” Williams teased. “We have what I’m told is the exclusive out of this meeting today.” Oh, really? This clip? Should we just shut up and watch it again? “Someone is, of course,” Williams relished, “gonna be in big trouble.”

Brian pettiness is sooo magnificent! pic.twitter.com/9Dj2phUmKL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 29, 2021