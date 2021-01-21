Bridgerton Renewed for Season Two, With Anthony As Its Star Suitor

Photo: Nick Briggs/Netflix

In the same amount of time that it took Daphne to grow out her bangs, Vulture can confirm that Bridgerton has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. Huzzah! The new season will indeed be following the lineage of Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, with Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and his foxy sideburns set to be the main star of season two as he dominates the social season. “I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” Lady Whistledown, the artist formerly known as Penelope, teased in a statement. “However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I’m disinclined to report on the particulars at this time.” Without giving too much away, in addition to Anthony finally deciding to pursue a wife, the second Bridgerton novel also picks up with Colin Bridgerton on his Euro trip (excuse us, “grand tour)” and Eloise’s race to unmask Lady Whistledown. There will very likely be some more Daphne and Duke sex scenes too. Obviously.