Of Course Bruce Springsteen Is Playing Biden’s Inauguration Special

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund

America’s Dad is hosting, and now, America’s Rock Star is performing. Bruce Springsteen has been added to Joe Biden’s primetime inauguration special, “Celebrating America,” set to be hosted by Tom Hanks. And he’s definitely performing “Born in the U.S.A.,” right? John Legend and Foo Fighters also join the performances lineup, according to the New York Times, alongside previously announced musicians Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. The announcement also adds Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington to the event, where they’ll introduce segments. The 90-minute special, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET, will come after Biden’s afternoon swearing-in ceremony on January 20. That event will feature the National Anthem sung by prominent supporter Lady Gaga and a performance by Jennifer Lopez.

Biden’s inaugural committee also announced a pre-party event on January 17. The “We the People Concert” will feature musicians including Carole King, James Taylor, will.i.am, and AJR — along with a full-circle appearance by Fall Out Boy, after guitarist Pete Wentz’s parents met working on Biden’s first Senate term. Aw! Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing will host the event, also featuring appearances from actors including Connie Britton and Sophia Bush, at 8 p.m. ET.