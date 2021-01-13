Bruce Willis Apologizes for Not Wearing a Mask on His Butt Mouth

Gaiters are just ascots for fragile boys. Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Some celebrities get flak for egregiously lavish COVID violations, like blowout parties and group trips to tropical islands. Bruce Willis, on the other hand, glamorously got kicked out of a Rite Aid for not wearing a mask. On Monday, a “spy” told “Page Six” that Willis “was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid” because he refused to wear a mask over his notedly rectal mouth, “despite having a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have easily pulled up.” On January 12, Willis issued an apology for his public-health negligence to People: “It was an error in judgment,” he said. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.” Live Free or Die Hard, as they say.