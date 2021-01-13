Some celebrities get flak for egregiously lavish COVID violations, like blowout parties and group trips to tropical islands. Bruce Willis, on the other hand, glamorously got kicked out of a Rite Aid for not wearing a mask. On Monday, a “spy” told “Page Six” that Willis “was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid” because he refused to wear a mask over his notedly rectal mouth, “despite having a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have easily pulled up.” On January 12, Willis issued an apology for his public-health negligence to People: “It was an error in judgment,” he said. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.” Live Free or Die Hard, as they say.
Bruce Willis Apologizes for Not Wearing a Mask on His Butt Mouth
Gaiters are just ascots for fragile boys. Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock