Try Not to Bust a Knee to TikTok’s Instant-Viral #BussItChallenge

“Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it.” Photo: Courtesy of @realericabanks/Instagram

The steps to TikTok’s latest viral dance challenge are simple: If you got it, buss it. And guess what? You were born with it. The #BussItChallenge has inspired people of all shapes and sizes to check themselves out and celebrate their bodies (especially the backside). Using the song “Buss It,” by Texas rapper Erica Banks, the challenge involves slicing together a clip of you looking, well, busted with one of you bussin’ it right as the song fades from Nelly’s classic “Hot in Herre” line: “Checking your reflection and tellin’ your best friend, ‘Girl, I think my butt getting big.’” “Buss It” samples the track throughout the song as Banks raps about all of her power. The challenge has blown over from TikTok onto Instagram and Twitter, taking over feeds and undoubtedly slowing down the workday. No complaints here. We rounded up some of the #BussItChallenge’s best, including dances by Rico Nasty, Monica, and Banks herself.

“I ain’t redoing my challenge lmao if you don’t like it, do a better one,” she tweeted a couple hours after uploading. “To increase dem streams lmaoooo.”

Instead of getting low, Monica’s cuts in with a meme of a kid saying, “Buss what? You somebody mama. You ain’t bussin’ nothing.” Girl, you know you want to.

Meanwhile, somebody and their mama …

From homebody to Big Body Hottie 💅🏾

We love a good switch up.#BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/k9nkOWAHAZ — me, a fat 🦋🇬🇾 (@SimoneMariposa) January 11, 2021

Let’s just marvel at the fact that she was flawless in both clips!

Was not ready to get transported to a Savage X Fenty runway show, but hold up, lemme go back.

Speaking of, Savage X Fenty spokes-hottie Rico Nasty did it for the little booties everywhere.

Some men came through dripping instead of dropping it.

And, obviously, the Black queer community broke necks.

How has this challenge not affected robe sales? They are selling these pj’s.

I had to do one with my sons #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/00THxLQoGw — grace (@vladyhh) January 10, 2021

She’s giving a lot more than a rat’s ass.