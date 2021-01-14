Cardi B Lands Her First Lead Movie Role in Comedy Assisted Living

Rapper and actress Cardi B. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s next money move? Starring in her own comedy. The rapper has landed her very first leading role in a film, Paramount’s upcoming comedy Assisted Living, Variety reports. Described as a “raucous comedy” with “heart,” Assisted Living follows Cardi B’s Amber, a small-time crook who has to hide out from the cops and her former crew when a heist goes wrong. With nowhere else to go, she disguises herself as an elderly woman, in the vein of Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire, and hides in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home. (Presumably, they’re not overwhelmed with a pandemic in the script.) Paramount won the rights to Assisted Living in a bidding war two years ago. The film is based on an original spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun.

The “WAP” rapper made her feature-film debut in Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer in 2019. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the movie was inspired by a New York article following strippers who scammed their wealthy clientele. Cardi B also has a role in F9, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Let the industry takeover commence.