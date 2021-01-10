The lambs have been sleeping with a humidifier on, drinking tea, and doing vocal exercises for weeks, and next month, they are going to scream like you’ve never heard them scream before. On Sunday, CBS dropped the first full trailer for their upcoming drama Clarice, effectively a sequel the 1988 Thomas Harris novel The Silence of the Lambs. In it, Agent Starling, brought to the big screen in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film adaptation by Jodie Foster and played here by Pretty Little Liars actress Rebecca Breeds, attempts to put the harrowing events of the book behind her one year later and return to her career hunting killers at the FBI, only to be haunted by her recent proximity to evil. No, we’re not talking about Hannibal Lecter, who is not mentioned at all in the trailer, but rather Buffalo Bill, the serial killer Starling took down with Hannibal’s help.

Clarice will find encouragement on her path from friend and fellow FBI agent Ardelia Mapp (Kasi Lemmons in the movie, played by Devyn A. Tyler in the series) and Senator-turned-Attorney General Ruth Martin (Diane Baker in the film, played here Jayne Atkinson), though her daughter Catherine (Brooke Smith in the film, played now by Marnee Carpenter), Buffalo Bill’s last would-be victim, sounds a lot less optimistic. “I’ll never be safe,” Catherine warns. “Neither will you.“ Only time will tell who or what she is still deathly afraid of. Clarice will premiere on CBS and CBS All Access Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

“I’ll never be safe,” Catherine says.. “Neither will you.“ Only time will tell who or what she is still deathly afraid of, and hopefully the show’s series premiere, which will air on CBS and CBS All Access Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.