Last April, Vulture published “I Don’t Know How to Tell This Story,” an essay by Cecily Strong about grieving the death of her cousin Owen during quarantine. On Friday, the Saturday Night Live actress announced she’ll be continuing the story in a new book, This Will All Be Over Soon, headed to bookstores on August 10.

Per Simon & Schuster, Strong’s memoir will delve into her relationship with Owen, who died early last year of the brain cancer glioblastoma, his passing, life in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, her new boyfriend’s battle with COVID-19, and the death of long-time Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner of coronavirus, in addition to “formative events from her life, including how her high school expulsion led to her pursuing a career in theater and, years later, landing at SNL.”

“I didn’t plan on writing a book this year and certainly didn’t think this would be the book I would first write,” Strong posted to Instagram Friday, along with a photo of This Will All Be Over Soon’s cover. “But I’m so glad I did and I’m so lucky to have had people in my life to inspire it.”