All the Celebrities Who Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen

Actor Ian McKellen shared a photo on December 17 of him receiving the Pfizer vaccine, making him one of the first celebrities to do so. He said that he felt “euphoric” following his vaccination at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Prue Leith

Great British Bake Off host Prue Leith received the “painless jab” on December 15. The 80-year-old said that she received a call to see if she wanted to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and said that she was “absolutely delighted.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber participated in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trail back in August. The mind behind musicals such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera tweeted that volunteering for the trail was a part of his efforts to “get theatres large and small open again.”

Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. - ALW #SaveOurStages @nivassoc pic.twitter.com/pIcYZJPLps — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 13, 2020

Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins, known for her work in English soap opera Dynasty, shared an image of her receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 10. She told Good Morning Britain, “It was the easiest thing. Just like a little scratch and there was no pain at all. And I had no after-effects and I felt absolutely fine. I went home and I had a drink, even.”

Martha Stewart

Bonafide baddie in and out of the kitchen Martha Stewart shared a video of her receiving the vaccine in a “designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown.” Rest assured, the 79-year-old said the did not jump the line and “waited in line with others.”

Sir David Attenborough

94-year-old natural historian and Planet Earth narrator David Attenborough received the vaccine, BBC reported January 12. Now, if only he was available to narrate for everyone receiving the vaccine, how soothing.

Sir Tom Jones

At Jools Holland’s Annual Hootennany on New Year’s Eve, Welsh singer Tom Jones said that the “one good thing about being 80” was being first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He reassured fans that, “It was fine - it was just like getting the flu jab.”

Alex George

Doctor and season 4 Love Island participant Alex George received the vaccine on January 6, and in an Instagram post shared that he ” felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year! I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Patrick Mower

Actor Patrick Mower received his vaccine on December 15, in his resident city Louth. The Emmerdale star said that the vaccination “was incredibly easy and painless.”

"Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple & painless. I feel incredibly lucky to have had it & would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen”.



Patrick Mower, 82, star of @emmerdale &Louth resident had his vaccination at the Louth centre yesterday pic.twitter.com/EemqEQh7Nr — Lincolnshire NHS (@LincsNHS) December 16, 2020

Marty Wilde

English rocker Marty Wilde, best known for the song “Teenager In Love,” received the vaccine in early December. He told Good Morning Britain that he hopes that him receiving the vaccination “influences a lot of people out there to get the injection.”

Lionel Blair

92-year old actor and choreographer Lionel Blair recently received his second dose of the vaccine. The famous tap dancer and host of Name That Tune told Good Morning Britain that receiving the vaccine was “the best birthday present.”