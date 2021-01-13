All the Celebrities Who Have Received the COVID-19 Vaccine

Many celebrities, politicians, athletes and influencers contracted the coronavirus this year, but we are now seeing some begin the process to immunity. There are numerous vaccine rollouts ongoing, including the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK, and more currently in phase three of clinical trials. While some celebs in the UK started receiving the vaccine in early December, and some have already received their second round, the U.S. mostly saw politicians receiving the vaccine in December, with celebrities starting to get the vaccine in January. With current age and career restrictions on the vaccine, it may be a moment until we see a wave of celebs under 60 receiving the vaccine, but until then rest assured that icons such as Martha Stewart, Prue Leith, Joan Collins, and more, are in the clear.
Entertainers
Sir Ian McKellen
Actor Ian McKellen shared a photo on December 17 of him receiving the Pfizer vaccine, making him one of the first celebrities to do so. He said that he felt “euphoric” following his vaccination at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.
Prue Leith
Great British Bake Off host Prue Leith received the “painless jab” on December 15. The 80-year-old said that she received a call to see if she wanted to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and said that she was “absolutely delighted.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber participated in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trail back in August. The mind behind musicals such as Cats and Phantom of the Opera tweeted that volunteering for the trail was a part of his efforts to “get theatres large and small open again.”
Joan Collins
Dame Joan Collins, known for her work in English soap opera Dynasty, shared an image of her receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 10. She told Good Morning Britain, “It was the easiest thing. Just like a little scratch and there was no pain at all. And I had no after-effects and I felt absolutely fine. I went home and I had a drink, even.”
Martha Stewart
Bonafide baddie in and out of the kitchen Martha Stewart shared a video of her receiving the vaccine in a “designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown.” Rest assured, the 79-year-old said the did not jump the line and “waited in line with others.”
Sir David Attenborough
94-year-old natural historian and Planet Earth narrator David Attenborough received the vaccine, BBC reported January 12. Now, if only he was available to narrate for everyone receiving the vaccine, how soothing.
Sir Tom Jones
At Jools Holland’s Annual Hootennany on New Year’s Eve, Welsh singer Tom Jones said that the “one good thing about being 80” was being first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He reassured fans that, “It was fine - it was just like getting the flu jab.”
Alex George
Doctor and season 4 Love Island participant Alex George received the vaccine on January 6, and in an Instagram post shared that he ” felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year! I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Patrick Mower
Actor Patrick Mower received his vaccine on December 15, in his resident city Louth. The Emmerdale star said that the vaccination “was incredibly easy and painless.”
Marty Wilde
English rocker Marty Wilde, best known for the song “Teenager In Love,” received the vaccine in early December. He told Good Morning Britain that he hopes that him receiving the vaccination “influences a lot of people out there to get the injection.”
Lionel Blair
92-year old actor and choreographer Lionel Blair recently received his second dose of the vaccine. The famous tap dancer and host of Name That Tune told Good Morning Britain that receiving the vaccine was “the best birthday present.”
Politicians
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Phillip
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh reported that they received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 9, given by a household doctor at Windsor Castle. Cheerio!
Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden completed their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 11, following their first dose on December 21. He joined others in their affirmations that the vaccine is “safe, quick, and painless.”
Kamala Harris
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose a week after Joe Biden, on December 29. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined her in getting the Moderna vaccine on camera.
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence received the vaccine on December 18, one of the the earliest high-profile U.S. politicians to do so. Mike Pence’s vaccine was administered on live television, where he called it a “medical miracle.”
Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Pence on December 18, and received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. And yes, she actually did get it.
Mitch McConnell
Like Pence and Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also was administered the vaccine on December 18, sharing an image of him with his vaccine card.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter and her Instagram stories to answer any questions about the vaccine after taking “the jab” herself on December 19. She also tweeted: “I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.”
Mitt Romney
Republican senator Mitt Romney smiled with his vaccine card in hand as he got vaccinated on December 18.
Athletes
Hank Aaron
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron received the vaccine on January 5, telling the Associated Press, “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”
Industry
Michael Whitehall
Television producer Michael Whitehall was one of the first people to take the jab, getting the vaccine on December 14. The father of Jake Whitehall, with whom he currently stars in the Netflix series with, called Travels with My Father, Michael thanked the NHS staff who administered his vaccine on Twitter.
Oliver Stone
While currently filming a documentary in Russia, Oscar winning writer and director Oliver Stone received their version of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Following his first vaccination he told AP that he was feeling “hopeful” and that he would have to wait 45 days to receive the second dose.
Michael Eavis
In his effort to bring back live music this year, Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury Festival received his vaccination on December 31.