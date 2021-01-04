Charli D’Amelio Tried Very Hard to Hide Her Pandemic Vacation

Girl, don’t you know we’re in a whole pandemonium? Pangolin? Pandora? Panera? Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

While you were at home alone for New Year’s, waving to your family through a phone, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with several of TikTok’s biggest influencers, took a group vacation to the Bahamas. And no, the pandemic didn’t end during your depression nap. According to influencer watchdog @TikTokRoom on Instagram, the sisters appear to have been spotted by fans in full vacation mode with Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, and more. TikToker Madi Monroe posted a photo of herself maskless on a private jet to the islands, and photographer-influencer Bryant posted videos of himself, Avani Gregg, and Anthony Reeves. Fans have also posted TikToks with the influencers they bumped into. The D’Amelios and Gregg have all refrained from posting following the backlash, though some of the other members of their group are still flexing for the ’gram. We get it, you’re at an Atlantis Resort (per the location tags fans have used). We’ve seen the commercials too.

Unclear if the TikTokers have seen the latest COVID-19 data coming from Los Angeles County, where they reside. The state of California just surpassed 2 million COVID cases and 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Film productions in the county have been encouraged to wind down and stop traveling given the spike in cases. Don’t be fooled by your feed — the CDC still recommends that people avoid travel during the pandemic, whether it be for family or fun. Fans are particularly annoyed at TikTok’s queen Charli D’Amelio, who lectured fans about the pandemic on Instagram Live on December 29, just days before her vacation was publicized. “If you’re using this time to hang out with your friends since you don’t have school, please, I’m asking you, please stop being so inconsiderate to others,” D’Amelio said. “You may think this isn’t going to affect me or it isn’t that bad. You are putting other people at risk to get hurt and to be in pain.”