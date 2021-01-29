Well, Well, Chloe Bailey Had a Grown N’ Sexy Finsta Before She Made It Official

Chloe, the eldest Bailey. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle has been raising heart rates over on her brand-new solo Instagram account, posting the #BussItChallenge and a sexy li’l dance in the dark. For the uninitiated, it was shocking. For fans, it was iconic. And for a select few, it was … old news. In this week’s “Ungodly Tea Time” Instagram Live, the 22-year-old revealed that some of her new Instagram content is actually just recycled from her secret spam account, or “finsta.” That’s including her addition to the #SilhouetteChallenge, where she dances backlit by purple lamps. “Well, you saw that [already] because that was on my finsta,” Chloe told sis Halle, who is currently on set for The Little Mermaid in London. “‘Cause I’ve had it on my finsta for like four months.” That’s how long she’s been keeping this art from the masses. And there’s more out there somewhere. “Almost half of the content on the page is already on my finsta. And you and like 50 of my other friends know, and then that’s about it,” Chloe explains how she’s been getting her freak on this whole time.

Now, the finsta content is seeing the light of day, and fans are loving Chloe’s newfound freedom. “Can I just say to everybody on this live?” Halle said. “Everyone is now seeing my sister, the other side of my sister that is just, oh my God, so amazing, sexy, everything in between, right? This sister, me, my family, and all my super-close friends have seen for a superlong time.”