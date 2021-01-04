Chris Rock’s Tamborine Stand-up Special to Be Rereleased by Netflix

Chris Rock. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Chris Rock’s 2018 Netflix stand-up special, Tamborine, is getting remixed, renamed, and rereleased by the streaming network this month. The new version of the special, titled Chris Rock: Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, makes its Netflix debut on Tuesday, January 12, and will feature “never-before-seen jokes, interviews, and behind the scenes footage” not included in the original special. (It will clock in at over 90 minutes.) Rock first revealed the news of the special on Twitter and Instagram on December 23, and today Netflix announced the premiere date. Rock inked a two-special deal with Netflix back in 2016 for a reported $40 million, and Tamborine — released ten years after his 2008 HBO special Kill the Messenger — was the first.

Check out a clip of Rock announcing the special below, in which he refers to Total Blackout as “for the first time in history, a remixed version of a special” — also a “hot remix”: