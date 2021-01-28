On Thursday, January 28, groundbreaking and award-winning actress Cicely Tyson died at the age of 96. A pioneer in her field, Tyson began her career as a model before transitioning to acting, making her film debut in 1957’s 12 Angry Men. Tyson would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for her performance as Rebecca Morgan in Sounder in 1973. On television, Tyson made history as the first Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy, taking home two trophies for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman in 1974. Over the course of her seven decades long career, Tyson would earn 16 Emmy nominations, receiving 5 in a row for her work as Ophelia Harkness on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. Well into her later years, Tyson continued to stun audiences with her grace and poise, earning a Tony for A Trip to Bountiful in 2013 and an Honorary Oscar in 2018. Tyson’s How to Get Away with Murder co-star Viola Davis, the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes and Roots co-star LeVar Burton paid tribute to the iconic actress on social media, along with stars such as Zendaya, Gabrielle Union, and Tyler Perry. You can read remembrances of the legendary Cicely Tyson from her many admirers below.
Viola Davis, Shonda Rhimes, and More Pay Tribute to the Legendary Cicely Tyson on Social Media
Photo: Getty Images for AFI