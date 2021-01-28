Photo: Getty Images for AFI

On Thursday, January 28, groundbreaking and award-winning actress Cicely Tyson died at the age of 96. A pioneer in her field, Tyson began her career as a model before transitioning to acting, making her film debut in 1957’s 12 Angry Men. Tyson would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for her performance as Rebecca Morgan in Sounder in 1973. On television, Tyson made history as the first Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy, taking home two trophies for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman in 1974. Over the course of her seven decades long career, Tyson would earn 16 Emmy nominations, receiving 5 in a row for her work as Ophelia Harkness on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. Well into her later years, Tyson continued to stun audiences with her grace and poise, earning a Tony for A Trip to Bountiful in 2013 and an Honorary Oscar in 2018. Tyson’s How to Get Away with Murder co-star Viola Davis, the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes and Roots co-star LeVar Burton paid tribute to the iconic actress on social media, along with stars such as Zendaya, Gabrielle Union, and Tyler Perry. You can read remembrances of the legendary Cicely Tyson from her many admirers below.

I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021

She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

This one cuts deep. @IAmCicelyTyson was my first screen Mom.. Elegance, warmth, beauty, wisdom, style and abundant grace. She was as regal as they come. An artist of the highest order, I will love her forever... ♥️ RIP pic.twitter.com/69Awj7qI8o — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 29, 2021

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway. Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang... cont: https://t.co/Cnwrw6chXg pic.twitter.com/KwogNifCV8 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 29, 2021

So saddened to hear my friend #CicelyTyson has passed-one of the most profound, talented, & celebrated actors in the industry. She was a serious actor, beautiful & spiritual woman who had unlocked the key to longevity in the way she lived her life. Forever all my love & respect. pic.twitter.com/iMJTQLOaIr — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson is one of those legends you’d hoped we would have forever. And you knew it was a silly dream but you dreamt it anyway. This day is hard for so many reasons. This is a massive loss. Thank you for your gifts, queen. — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 29, 2021

Greatness incarnate. I’m so grateful I got to see her perform live... Thank you dear Cicely for shining so bright and full every day for us all. #LegendsNeverDie https://t.co/ZdQoTGo7vL — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 29, 2021

Early in her career, Cicely Tyson promised herself that she would only portray strong women. Harriet Tubman. Coretta Scott King. Miss Jane Pittman, and so many others. An Honorary Oscar winner in 2019 for her extraordinary body of work, she led by example and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/OLW8LGUhml — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2021

There’s probably no better a way to honor Cicely Tyson, than by learning her story.



Just as I Am: A Memoir https://t.co/r6jBLqzjei #Amazon — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 29, 2021

We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen. A life, a career, a fire to celebrated forevermore! #RIPCicelyTyson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Oh57mlbGoZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2021

Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything... pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

wow cicely tyson icon pic.twitter.com/SV8m2UyQ39 — ziwe (@ziwe) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson: “We fought for everything.” And we thank you for it. Here’s part of my interview with the legendary ⁦@IAmCicelyTyson⁩ #RIP #CicelyTyson https://t.co/GmmNK1SvR0 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 29, 2021

“Throughout her career Tyson refused to play drug addicts, prostitutes or maids, roles she thought demeaning to Black women. But when a good part came along she grabbed hold of it with tenacity.”



Rest In Peace Cicely Tyson! https://t.co/GCcDwsQ2RB — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 29, 2021

Rest well, Cicely Tyson. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/pZHOU1E5BK — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 29, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of #Emmy winner and industry legend, Cicely Tyson. Inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame one year ago, today we're reflecting not only on her impactful career, but on her gracious spirit. pic.twitter.com/XVRQSefcRj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 29, 2021

Thank you, Cicely Tyson. Thank you for your life. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fzhdL3FtdT — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson, a monumental talent, groundbreaker and major inspiration to so many, RIP. Love and condolences to your family and myriad fans. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) January 29, 2021

America has had a lot of great actresses, but none greater than Cicely Tyson. Rest in Power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fm73m2LVSm — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 29, 2021

RIP Cicely Tyson...for decades you gave us so much of yourself in every performance. Rest In Peace Queen. From Jean Genet’s The Blacks to @shondarhimes How To Get Away with Murder you constantly challenged and thrilled. pic.twitter.com/lTT5jEW3OP — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 29, 2021

Dang we lost another Queen of the screen. Ms. Cicely Tyson (Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021) was an American actress and fashion model. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. Job well done, Thx u. R.I.P.🙏 pic.twitter.com/46Os1PJRyg — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) January 29, 2021

RIP Cicely Tyson. A GOAT! — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson has passed. She led a pioneering career in film, a remarkable feat for an African American woman born 96 years ago. An Emmy and Tony award winning actress, her career on screen and on stage stretched an incredible seven decades. We will miss you dearly, Cicely. RIP. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2021

After a long and magnificent life capped by the publication of her autobiography two days ago, Cicely Tyson has died at 96. What a pioneer, what a presence, what an actress, what a loss. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 29, 2021

The epitome of grace, elegance, power, sophistication & class...

A true queen! Thank you for sharing your gifts with this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to us all, but especially little black girls all over this planet. I had the pleasure of … https://t.co/InOazXnasi pic.twitter.com/5ErUvyH5Fe — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) January 29, 2021