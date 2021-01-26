Claire Foy Will Star in Erotic Fish Adaptation The Pisces

Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/Getty Images

She ruled Britain, so she may as well have jurisdiction over the sea, too. Former monarch Claire Foy will be starring in a film adaptation of Melissa Broder’s The Pisces, a viciously dark novel that revolves around a depressed Ph.D. candidate studying Sappho who, thanks to a breakup and writer’s block, begins to fall in lust with a merman while summering in Venice Beach. According to Deadline, Obvious Child’s Gillian Robespierre co-wrote the script and will direct the film, which promises to further explore “the boundaries between pleasure and possession” while blurring the lines between the real and fantasy worlds. (Also, prepare for the likelihood of some repulsively realistic scenes: The novel features lines such as “mismatched brown balls” and “vaginal juices on the paper.”) We hope that this merman is more attractive than Old Gregg.