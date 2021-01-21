Clare Crawley Found Out About Her Broken Bachelorette Engagement When We Did

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Well, this actually might be the most dramatic season ever. But at what cost? Two days after Dale Moss rather happily announced that he and his Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, decided to end their engagement, the former leading lady is calling bullshit on how this all unfolded in the public eye. In a statement posted to Instagram, Crawley said that Moss gave her no warning prior to his typo-ridden statement, which came after the couple was plagued by separation rumors for several days. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Crawley wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say I was genuinely invested with all of my heart.” Crawley added that she will “continue to show up” and “be committed to love” despite the heartbreak.

On Tuesday, Moss, a former Party City costume model with big influencer aspirations (interesting timing that he just launched his self-declared “brand” website), stated that he and Crawley “decided to go our separate ways” after leaving The Bachelorette early together last summer. “This is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” he added. Crawley famously (or stupidly, however you choose to see it) cut her Bachelorette season short because she quickly fell in love with Moss, which she admitted was partly because she had stalking his social-media pages prior to the start of filming. Moss went on to propose to Crawley in the fourth episode, and the couple has maintained a happy public presence on our feeds up until this week.

It seems that the points of contention for the couple was a sense of immediacy for Crawley to have children, as well as her desire to remain in Sacramento for her family and hair salon business. Moss, on the other hand, wants to pursue opportunities for his “brand” (his words) in New York City. He seems like a great, honorable guy worth hiring for your content. Not.