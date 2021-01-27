Photo: WireImage

On the evening of Wednesday, January 27, Oscar-winning actress and comedic legend Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94. With a career spanning over seven decades, Leachman left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis, Raising Hope and countless other films and television programs. Leachman’s work earned her an Oscar for The Last Picture Show in 1971 and 22 Prime-time Emmy nominations winning 8, making her one of the two most-decorated actors in Emmy history, tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Former colleagues like Mel Brooks and Ed Asner as well as comedy greats such as Jackée Harry, Jim Gaffigan, and Bob Saget paid tribute to the fallen star on social media. You can read some of the remembrances from friends and fans alike of the iconic Cloris Leachman below.

Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip pic.twitter.com/9etOZo13Kb — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire. Rest peacefully, love. 😢♥️ pic.twitter.com/phMdVUHorp — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2021

Salute to Cloris Leachman, who brought comedy’s mysteries to the big and small screen. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 27, 2021

Rest In Peace, Cloris Leachman. She was always the funniest one in the scene. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 28, 2021

Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my #WeddingRinger Co-Star, the legend #clorisleachman whose career has given us some of the most iconic performances in the history of comedy on the small screen (Mary Tyler More Show) and the big screen (Young Frankenstein). #RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuK6ifCcWf — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 27, 2021

Rest In Peace Beautiful Cloris ❤️#ClorisLeachman I became a fan of yours the first time I saw you on tv. And then years later I was lucky enough to work with you and I fell in love with who you are as a person. I will never forget our talks and the time we shared. I love you. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) January 27, 2021

Love you, Cloris Leachman. What a legend! You will be missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/53Hz4IDLmS — Kate Micucci (@katemicucci) January 27, 2021

So sad to hear that the brilliant Cloris Leachman has passed. She was a longtime supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts are with her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0GJJ7inKU1 — GLAAD (@glaad) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman, a comic genius and a fine actress. Audiences cherished her, as Phyllis Lindstrom or Frau Blucher and so many more indelible characters. Her instincts were impeccable and she's irreplaceable. Bea Arthur and Madeline Kahn are welcoming her to comedy heaven pic.twitter.com/b8XGrWKyIE — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 27, 2021

this one really hurts she was a comedic genius & an equally tremendous dramatic actress @Cloris_Leachman you were the best https://t.co/OFsVj1Ancg — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 27, 2021

A one-of-a-kind actor, she could do everything! She made anything she appeared in much better & her versatility was astonishing. Thank you for a lifetime of unforgettable performances. #ripClorisLeachman pic.twitter.com/NjCHaD3ojY — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 27, 2021

So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in “Young Frankenstein,” and being “Phyllis,” I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/P2cUedaPlL — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 27, 2021

As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. She was so good in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. Remember her throwing the coffee pot? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2021

RIP #ClorisLeachman I feel so honored to have had an opportunity to work with such an incredible talent. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman. Everything she did seemed like the role she was born to play. Her Oscar-winning dramatic chops. Her wild comedy swings. Her relatable roles. Her freakish roles. She was in complete control of her craft and seemed to never think twice about it. A legend. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. So fearless, so funny, so surprising. One of the all-time greats. Find "The Lars Affair" on YouTube and treat yourself. pic.twitter.com/vdQD6cFDU9 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 27, 2021

Very sad to find out we lost an absolute legend today, Cloris Leachman. I can’t squeeze into a tweet all the fun times I had with this woman and how much I loved her so I’ll just say she’ll be extremely missed. She was the definition of one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/xmOCTHYeBh — Greg Garcia (@whoisgreggarcia) January 27, 2021

#ClorisLeachman has been my idol since childhood. Dramatic chops. Comedy gold. Relatable in every way. She made everything interesting. She is #goals for me. What a legend. #RIP — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 27, 2021

The 1st time I met #ClorisLeachman was at a fundraiser. Without even saying hello, she came over to our table & started clearing our plates while we were mid bite. She took them & stacked them on a neighboring table. She did this until everything was gone, then walked away. RIP. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) January 27, 2021

Oh, Cloris Leachman, what a forever star. Rest In Peace. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) January 27, 2021

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman. She joined us back in 2009 sharing some of her favorite films including WATERLOO BRIDGE ('40) and THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD ('38). @THR remembers her here: https://t.co/ApPuY0PtlU pic.twitter.com/YymrfiIyQz — TCM (@tcm) January 27, 2021