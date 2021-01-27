On the evening of Wednesday, January 27, Oscar-winning actress and comedic legend Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94. With a career spanning over seven decades, Leachman left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis, Raising Hope and countless other films and television programs. Leachman’s work earned her an Oscar for The Last Picture Show in 1971 and 22 Prime-time Emmy nominations winning 8, making her one of the two most-decorated actors in Emmy history, tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Former colleagues like Mel Brooks and Ed Asner as well as comedy greats such as Jackée Harry, Jim Gaffigan, and Bob Saget paid tribute to the fallen star on social media. You can read some of the remembrances from friends and fans alike of the iconic Cloris Leachman below.
Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, and More Remember the ‘Unforgettable’ Cloris Leachman on Social Media
Photo: WireImage