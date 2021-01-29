Looks Like Cloverfield Is Far From Over-field

Photo: Paramount Pictures

2008’s Cloverfield was followed by 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016 and The Cloverfield Paradox in 2018, but neither constituted a sequel, both content to expand outward into the larger Cloverfield universe. (To, well, many people’s dismay.) According to the Hollywood Reporter, however, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot are now developing an actual follow-up to the sci-fi horror film.

Per THR, the sequel will be penned by Joe Barton, writer of The Ritual and Girl/Haji, and the recently-named showrunner of HBO Max’s upcoming Gotham City Police Department series. Unlike director Matt Reeves’ original Cloverfield, this new project will not be found-footage, which makes sense seeing as how, following the events of the movie, it’d be really hard to find a place in New York City to charge your phone.