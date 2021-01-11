CNN’s Abby Phillip Is Getting Her Own Show

Photo: CNN/YouTube

At this point, it feels like we haven’t taken our eyes off CNN since the beginning of November, starting with the marathon analysis of the 2020 presidential election, the week of vote counting and analysis that followed, its chaotic New Year’s Eve presentation and then last week’s coverage of the Capitol riot. At least we had the steady presence of CNN’s Abby Phillip, joining network stalwarts Dana Bash and Jake Tapper at the table to provide evenhanded and perceptive commentary throughout Election Week (and making the whole island of Trinidad proud in the process). Now, as CNN heads into the Biden administration, Phillip is getting a few promotions, according to Deadline and Variety. The 32-year-old will become senior political correspondent along with getting her own show, Inside Politics Sunday With Abby Phillip. You’ll now be able to catch her on CNN every Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. ET. (John King will still helm Inside Politics on weekdays and will hopefully have fun doing it.)

Phillip’s role comes as part of a slew of other CNN promotions with the new administration. Jake Tapper, the network’s chief Washington correspondent, becomes lead anchor for all D.C. events, while his weeknight show, The Lead, stretches to two hours. CNN will also roll back Wolf Blitzer’s The Situation Room to one hour. Tapper will also split his Sunday show, State of the Union, with chief political correspondent Dana Bash, with each helming the show for two Sundays a month. And after years covering the Trump White House, Jim Acosta will get a break as he becomes chief domestic correspondent along with anchor of a yet-to-be-announced weekend show. Kaitlan Collins will take Acosta’s place as the new chief White House correspondent, covering the incoming Biden administration.