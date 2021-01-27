Colin Firth Confirms Stanley Tucci’s Negronis Are ‘Exquisite’

Back during season one of quarantine, Stanley Tucci dirtied our minds with his Negroni recipe, whispering sweet nothings to us from an indoor bar such as “lace it with gin” and “good sweet vermouth.” (If Ina Garten’s Cosmos are chaotic good, Tucci’s Negronis are neutral evil for the sexual tension alone.) And, as Tucci revealed on Tuesday’s Late Show, he “of course” made them for his Supernova co-star Colin Firth, who can confirm just how divine they are. “I feel drunk with power here, because the internet has not tasted the Negroni, I have. You heard it here first: It’s exquisite,” Firth explained. “It’s what kept me coming around to Stanley’s bungalow.” That and friendship.

