Comedy Central to Celebrate Black History Month With Dark Humor Docuseries

Ahead of Black History Month, Comedy Central has gone and assembled a killer lineup of comedians for a new docuseries centered around Black voices in comedy. Titled Dark Humor, the nine-part series, which is a collaboration between the network and Color of Change, features Black stand-up comedians discussing their approach to comedy. Each episode will tackle different issues like “the intersection of comedy and politics, Black women in comedy, speaking out on social issues, performing for different audiences, how Black identity is represented within the community, and more.” Here’s the full lineup of comedians and other experts slated to show up throughout the series, per Comedy Central’s press release:

Greer Barnes, Mike Brown, Tommy Davidson, Nore Davis, Sonia Denis, Ayanna Dookie, Earthquake, Eddie Griffin, Chloe Hilliard, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Johnson, Damien Lemon, Luenell, Ms. Pat, Open Mike Eagle, Donnell Rawlings, Rae Sanni, Yamaneika Saunders, Sinbad, Cipha Sounds, Rob Stapleton, Jordan Temple, Baron Vaughn, Neko White, Roy Wood Jr., Gina Yashere, as well as commentary from Professor of African and African American Studies and English at Harvard University, Glenda Carpio and talent producer Bob Sumner.

The first episode of the docuseries will premiere on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel on Monday, February 1 at 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes debuting every week. (Viewers will also have the opportunity to donate to Color of Change alongside new episodes.) In the meantime, check out the trailer above, or listen to The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. explain the goal behind the project in the clip below. “Black comedians are some of the most important journalists in America. We are the ones that are responsible for taking complicated and painful issues and sprinkling a couple of laughs inside of it so you can actually digest what the hell is going on,” he says. “Together with Color of Change, we’re advocating for open conversations around racial justice. And let’s be real: These conversations are much easier to have when there’s a little bit of laughter happening.”