RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Defends Her Televised COVID Wedding

You know what they say: You only get married once on Real Housewives of Atlanta — unless, that is, you get married twice on Real Housewives of Atlanta. On the January 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen reads an audience-submitted question about 10/10/20, the day that will live on in 15-minutes-of-television infamy because of just how much time Cynthia Bailey has spent on this season of RHOA insisting that it was the only day she could marry Mike Hill. “Cynthia posted that her wedding would follow all safety precautions and then posted a ton of pictures without masks,” Cohen reads. “So which was it, and how do you justify holding a large indoor event in the middle of a pandemic?” Bailey could have said, “Because I haven’t gotten married on TV in ten whole years and I’m due to revisit this story line.” (Bailey had a lavish wedding to her last husband, Peter Thomas, on a season-three episode of RHOA.) Instead, she answers, “We did everything on our end to ensure everyone’s safety, from masks to shields to temperature checks. I had a COVID-19 specialist come and spray the place.” Okay, sure.

Bailey continues, “The only time people were allowed to take their mask off was to eat or drink. It’s a wedding, so that happened. And then a lot of people actually wanted to take pictures with their mask off.” Reports show that eating indoors is one of the worst things you can do from a COVID angle, and many people were not wearing masks in the background of some posed maskless photos on Instagram.

When Cohen asks if anyone got COVID from the wedding, Bailey says, “No. Thank you, Jesus. No one tested positive as a result of being at our wedding.” This avoids the fact that third or fourth parties can contract coronavirus from being in contact with people who were at the … you know what, we’re not going to convince a Bravolebrity that it was irresponsible to plan a large indoor wedding so that it would air on television during a pandemic when it isn’t even her first massive wedding to air on television. That’s between Cynthia Bailey, her husbands, and Georgia governor Brian Kemp.