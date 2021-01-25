RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Is Scary Good at Guessing Other Real Housewives’ Ages

Although it may be counterintuitive to the very name of the Real Housewives franchise, many of Bravo’s housewives have careers outside of housewifery. Some are “journalists,” others perform cabaret acts, and Cynthia Bailey might be moonlighting as one of those carnival barkers who guesses people’s age. On the January 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bailey and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore played a rousing and shady game of “Guess Their Age” with photos of Housewives from across various series. Part of this is classic The Price Is Right strategy. When Moore guesses RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks is 48, Bailey guesses 49, and she’s exactly right. When Moore guesses RHOP’s Karen Huger is 56, Bailey tips it over to 57 and once again has the exact right age. After establishing her talent, though, Bailey takes one look at 38-year-old housewives Leah McSweeney and Kameron Prescott and guesses that they’re both a decade older than they actually are. Moore even guesses that Prescott’s 53. Fifty three. “They can’t guess the white girls!” Andy Cohen says. The shade of it all.

