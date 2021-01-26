Da 5 Bloods Wins Big From National Board of Review

The cast of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods won some of the biggest awards from the National Board of Review today, as this year’s weird awards season continues to roll on. Taking Best Film, Best Director, and Best Ensemble, Lee’s newest film led the pack with three awards, followed by Sound of Metal and Minari with two. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) won Best Actor and Actress, respectively, while Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously with the NBR Icon Award. Other Netflix favorites Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom came up short, proving to be a very sad day for the streaming service indeed. See the full list of 2020 winners below.

Best Film

Da 5 Bloods

Best Director

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, News of the World

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Breakthrough Performance

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Directorial Debut

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Best Animated Feature

Soul



Best Foreign Language Film

﻿La Llorona

Best Documentary

﻿Time

NBR Icon Award

Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

One Night in Miami …

NBR Spotlight Award

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Best Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

First Cow

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

﻿Apples

Collective

Dear Comrades

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

All In: The Fight for Democracy

﻿Boys State

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Miss Americana

The Truffle Hunters

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Climb

Driveways

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Outpost

Relic

Saint Frances

Wolfwalkers