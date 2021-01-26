Da 5 Bloods Wins Big From National Board of Review

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods won some of the biggest awards from the National Board of Review today, as this year’s weird awards season continues to roll on. Taking Best Film, Best Director, and Best Ensemble, Lee’s newest film led the pack with three awards, followed by Sound of Metal and Minari with two. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) won Best Actor and Actress, respectively, while Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously with the NBR Icon Award. Other Netflix favorites Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom came up short, proving to be a very sad day for the streaming service indeed. See the full list of 2020 winners below.
Best Film
Da 5 Bloods
Best Director
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, News of the World
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Breakthrough Performance
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Directorial Debut
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Best Animated Feature
Soul
Best Foreign Language Film
La Llorona
Best Documentary
Time
NBR Icon Award
Chadwick Boseman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award
One Night in Miami …
NBR Spotlight Award
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Best Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers
