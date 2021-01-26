awards season

Da 5 Bloods Wins Big From National Board of Review

The cast of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods won some of the biggest awards from the National Board of Review today, as this year’s weird awards season continues to roll on. Taking Best Film, Best Director, and Best Ensemble, Lee’s newest film led the pack with three awards, followed by Sound of Metal and Minari with two. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) won Best Actor and Actress, respectively, while Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously with the NBR Icon Award. Other Netflix favorites Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom came up short, proving to be a very sad day for the streaming service indeed. See the full list of 2020 winners below.

Best Film
Da 5 Bloods

Best Director
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman 

Best Supporting Actor
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, News of the World

Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Breakthrough Performance
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Directorial Debut 
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Best Animated Feature
Soul

Best Foreign Language Film
﻿La Llorona

Best Documentary
﻿Time

NBR Icon Award 
Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award
One Night in Miami …

NBR Spotlight Award
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Best Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Top Films (in alphabetical order)
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman 
Soul 
Sound of Metal     

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
﻿Apples 
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings    

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
All In: The Fight for Democracy 
﻿Boys State 
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters 

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) 
The Climb 
Driveways 
Farewell Amor 
Miss Juneteenth 
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always 
The Outpost 
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers   

