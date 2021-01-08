DaBaby Arrested on Rodeo Drive For Allegedly Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Photo: WireImage

On Thursday afternoon, DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills after police allegedly found a gun while searching his vehicle. TMZ reports that the rapper and and a few friends were shopping on Rodeo Drive at Moncler, an Italian luxury fashion brand. In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see DaBaby and his acquaintances in a vehicle as the Beverly Hills police force swarm the car. After an exchange in which the police demand that Dababy roll down the windows of the car, Dababy and his friends exit the car and are searched while sirens blare in the background. Per TMZ, the law enforcement was called to the scene after someone inside Moncler called to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons. The cops allegedly found a handgun in the vehicle and Dababy was reportedly arrested for for carrying a loaded firearm. Clearly, the recent lack of police presence at the U.S. Capitol is not a nationwide problem.