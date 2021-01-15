DaBaby Addresses Involvement in 2018 Shooting in New Track ‘Masterpiece’

Head-to-toe Gucci, a sports car with suicide doors, private planes, and close contact with friends: DaBaby’s new music video, “Masterpiece,” is the ultimate flex. The “Rockstar” rapper dedicates this one to his “boo thing” DaniLeigh, who appears in the video. “I ain’t even gotta be funny when I’m telling no jokes, she still gon’ laugh at me,” he raps in the chorus. The rapper and the singer-songwriter confirmed rumors that they were back on in December. Now, they’re just showing off. Elsewhere in DaBaby news updates: The 2021 Grammy nominee uses the single to briefly address his 2018 involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. The Charlotte rapper, 29, claimed the man, Jalyn Domonique Craig, was threatening his family with a gun in a store. “I don’t know what went down at that Walmart,” DaBaby raps on “Masterpiece.” Real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon but it was dismissed in March 2019 after a witness became “unavailable.” DaBaby has been putting music out nonstop. His no. 1 album Blame It on Baby came out in April and in November he released My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), a moving tribute to his late brother. You should watch the music video for “Masterpiece” now because before you know it, it could have a TikTok challenge and a Jack Harlow remix.