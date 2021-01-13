Demi Lovato Will Address Overdose in New YouTube Doc Dancing With the Devil

Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Months after the 2018 drug overdose that threatened her life, Demi Lovato tweeted, “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.” Now, more than two years later, she’s preparing to do just that with a new YouTube docuseries. Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will focus on on Lovato’s overdose and its aftermath, along with her career since the event. “Lovato will open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath,” according to a press release. The four-part series will premiere its first two episodes on Lovato’s YouTube channel on March 23, with new episodes to follow on March 30 and April 6. It will be the second time Lovato addresses her struggles with addiction in a documentary, after 2017’s Simply Complicated. “It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato said in a statement announcing Dancing With the Devil. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”