Demi Lovato Comedy Pilot Hungry In the Works at NBC

Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Aside from sporadic guest appearances on shows like Will & Grace, Glee, and Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn, Demi Lovato hasn’t prioritized TV stardom in a long, long time, focusing inside on her many other, largely musical accomplishments. According to TVLine, however, that all may change, now that the single-cam comedy Hungry has received a put pilot commitment on NBC.

Lovato will reportedly star in and executive produce Hungry, which features a group of “friends who belong to a food issues group” who “help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.” The pilot will be written by Will & Grace alumna and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin.

Lovato has been open about her own struggle with disordered eating. In December, the singer posted a celebratory photoshoot to Instagram in which she lined her stretch marks with gold glitter. “I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real,” Lovato wrote in part. “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said, ‘This is what eating disorder recover looks like.’”