What Could Jojo Siwa’s “Born This Way” TikTok Possibly Mean?

JoJo Siwa, master of camp. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

Well, hello, look at us inventing reasons to celebrate! The internet is breaking out the rainbow bows in honor of JoJo Siwa, who they believe has come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. The 17-year-old dancer and children’s personality has been something of a gay icon for her adult queer and trans fans for years, but now some are thinking she’s more than an ally. In a TikTok posted on Wednesday night, Siwa lip-syncs to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” an official-unofficial LGBTQ+ anthem. Specifically, Siwa lip-synced “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive,” while washed in a rainbow light and wearing a rainbow bow. Several influencers congratulated Siwa in the comments, including close friends James Charles and Colleen Ballinger, but it’s unclear if they know any better than the rest of us.

In another video posted by TikToker Kent Boyd, Siwa dances to “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore with members of Pride House L.A., an inclusive influencer house. “Now your [sic] one of us,” Boyd captioned the video with a lyric. Compelling evidence, but you don’t have to be gay to support LGBTQ+ rights, jam to music, or wear rainbows. Who you are can’t be defined by what you wear or what your hobbies are, so save the coming out party (and the labels) for when JoJo Siwa says it herself.