Yes, Discovery+ Is on Roku

Roku-owning reality-TV fans who had to wait five months to watch Legendary and Craftopia while HBO Max worked out a deal with the streaming platform will be happy to learn that Discovery+ is launching today — with a Roku deal in hand. In addition to Roku, Discovery’s new streaming service is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple, Chromecast, Samsung smart TVs, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices. (Discovery+ is currently not available on PlayStation 4 or 5.)

Discovery+ launches with “the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service” according to Discovery, with a back catalogue of unscripted shows from Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, A&E, TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, and History Channel, as well as Discovery+ originals. Discovery promises 1,000 hours of original content in its first year, including previews of shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’s upcoming Magnolia Network, a nature documentary narrated by David Schwimmer, a “culinary tour of Italy” with Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay, an uncensored version of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, and no less than three 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs.