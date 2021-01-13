Disney Halts Contributions to GOP Lawmakers After Capitol Riot

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

After the violent events of the Capitol riot on Wednesday, January 6, the Walt Disney Company announced that it is halting contributions to elected lawmakers in the House and Senate who voted to reject the certification of the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Disney joins Comcast and AT&T in halting corporate PAC donations to the eight Republican senators and 139 Republican House members who voted to sustain an objection to certifying the results of 2020’s fair and democratic election when Congress reconvened after the riots. Hallmark, meanwhile, asked for its donations to GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall to be returned.

In a statement in Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Disney said, “The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power … In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite — an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace.” According to Deadline, the Motion Picture Association also announced that it would halt donations to these GOP senators and House members.