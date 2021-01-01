Photo: GC Images

2020 may be over, but things aren’t back to normal just yet. THR reports that several studios including Disney Television, CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV have chosen to delay post-holiday production due to the surging coronavirus pandemic in L.A. County. Earlier this week, the L.A. county health department released a letter asking the film industry to “strongly consider pausing” production for a few weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area.

CBS Studios announced production on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL Team as well as CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill and Disney+’s Diary of a Future President which had been scheduled to return to production on January 4 after their holidays will now resume on January 11. Likewise, Universal-backed series which include NBC’s Mr Mayor, Kenan, Good Girls and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, HBO Max’s upcoming Hacks and the second season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and Warner Bros. series All American, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, Call Me Kat, Mom, Shameless and You will also take off the first week of January and are expected to resume production on January 11. Disney Television is pushing back production even further, with it’s slate of shows including 911, 911: Lone Star, American Crime Story: Impeachment, American Horror Story, American Housewife, Big Shot, Black-ish, Grey’s Anatomy, Last Man Standing, Love, Victor, Mayans, Mixed-ish, The Orville, Rebel, Station 19 and This is Us are all extending their respective hiatuses until January 18. All of the return dates are, of course, tentative and are subject to change as Southern California handles the surging coronavirus epidemic. In the meantime, now might be a good time to start streaming Bridgerton, as it may be the only new television you’ll get for quite some time.