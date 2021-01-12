Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

You probably imagined your family’s vacation to Disneyland would involve more hugs from Goofy than needle sticks, but boy, you’re in luck, now that the Anaheim, California park is being converted into Orange County’s first super Point-of-Dispersing location for receiving the COVID-19 vaccines. The park joins other locations in converting to vaccination sites, like Los Angeles’s Dodgers Stadium, which announced Sunday that their mass testing facility will be similarly converted into a vaccination site this week.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do said in the announcement, released Monday. Disneyland, which has been mostly closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic this spring, is reportedly scheduled to become operational as a vaccination site as earlier as the end of this week, making this weekend potentially the first time anyone has actually been happy waiting in line at an amusement park.