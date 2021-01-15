Hope you’ve been saving up your energy, because it’s past midnight and Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion are just getting started. On Thursday morning, Grande teased that the latest recruits to her Fembot army, Doja and Megan, would be bringing backup to a new remix of Ari’s algebraically filthy single “34+35” from her 2020 album Positions, and their impressively raunchier verses have finally arrived.

Grande also dropped an animated lyric video, in case you were afraid to miss even one mathematically dirty double entendre. “Add up the numbers/Or get behind that/Play and rewind that/Listen, you’ll find that,” Doja declares. “I want that six-nine without Tekashi/And I want your body, and I’ll make it obvious.” Exclaims Megan Thee Stallion, “Dive in the water like a private island/34, 35, we can 69 it.” Boy, it’s a good thing you accidentally stay up to 3 a.m pretty much every night anyway. It’s almost like you were born to enjoy “34+35.”