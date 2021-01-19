After All This, Donald Trump Could Lose His SAG Card, Too

This low-rent Mr. Sheffield wannabe. Photo: nikee foreal/YouTube

No more screeners for Barron. On Tuesday morning, the SAG-AFTRA union’s national board of directors will convene for a special session to discuss taking disciplinary actions against President-for-like-24-more-hours Donald Trump. Deadline reports that this meeting may result in the suspension or expulsion of Trump from SAG-AFTRA for “engaging in actions antagonistic to the interests or integrity of the union.” Apparently, the events of January 6 were a “breaking point” for many SAG-AFTRA members. Previously, in response to his attacks on the media, 400 delegates to the union’s biennial convention in October 2019 gave Trump a toothless and indirect slap on the wrist by passing a resolution in support of a “free and unencumbered press.”

Deadline notes that an expulsion, which could take weeks and multiple hearings after today’s meeting, would not affect Trump’s SAG-AFTRA pensions for his screen work, which annually amount to, oh my God, $99,500.