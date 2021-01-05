Dr. Dre Reportedly Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Photo: FilmMagic

Dr. Dre is in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to TMZ. Dre, who is 55 years old, reportedly suffered the aneurysm on Monday, and is now in the ICU. Though TMZ reports that Dre is “stable and lucid,” details of his full condition are not known. The rapper and producer is currently going through a divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, and is due for a hearing on Wednesday. Young filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married in 1996 and have two adult children together.

Update, 10 p.m.: LL Cool J gave an update on Dre’s condition on Twitter, writing, “Dre is recovering nicely.”

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

Update, 11 p.m.: Dre shared an update from the hospital on Instagram, writing, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”