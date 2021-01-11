Dr. Dre Has to ‘Advance’ His Estranged Wife $2 Million

Photo: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Dr. Dre agreed on January 6 to “advance” his estranged wife, Nicole Young, $2 million — and cover all of her bills for now, according to a recently filed court document. TMZ appears to have first reported on the deal.

The rapper, whose legal name is Andre Young, agreed to “maintain the financial status quo, including but not limited to‚ the payment of all of Nicole’s expenses consistent with her spending since date of Separation, which includes paying for all expenses relating to the Malibu residence and the residence in the Palisades,” the stipulation states. As for the $2 million, he agreed to “advance the sum … on or before January 11, 2021.”

Dre is not going to pay for Nicole’s protection, though. Per the paperwork, Nicole is “responsible for the payment of her security expenses” until April 14, when both sides are expected in court to discuss her request for spousal support and legal fees.

News of the agreement comes as Dre recovers from a brain aneurysm. He reportedly had the aneurism on January 5 and was hospitalized in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s intensive care unit. He later posted an update to Instagram, writing: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

While Dre was hospitalized, four burglars targeted his Brentwood home, according to reports. The suspects were arrested, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June, after almost 25 years of marriage, claiming irreconcilable differences. Nicole, who was married to L.A. Laker Sedale Threatt before Dre, had two children with the music mogul: son Truice, who was born in 1997, and daughter Truly, who was born in 2001.

The split has been plagued by drama. Nicole has reportedly sought $2 million per month in spousal support, as well as $5 million in attorney’s fees.

Whether or not Nicole receives that in the end, it appears that Dre can afford it. His net worth is estimated to be $800 million. Forbes reported in December 2019 that Dre raked in the highest earnings of any musician since 2010 — landing approximately $950 million because of his 20 percent stake in headphone company Beats Electronics. Tech giant Apple bought beats for $3 billion in 2014.

Neither Dre nor Nicole’s reps immediately responded to requests for comment.