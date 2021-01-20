Photo: Getty Images

In the first (minor) disappointment of the Biden era, Drake’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed. The “Toosie Slide” rapper announced the news on Wednesday, January 19, via his Instagram story. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote. Those familiar with the comings and goings of @champagnepapi know that Drake had surgery on his knee in October, which many believe to have been caused by a torn ACL. “I’ve been blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great, and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.” Drake dropped a highly athletic music video for the first single off of Certified Lover Boy, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” in August, but unfortunately the rest of the album will have to wait until sometime in 2021. Looking back on it, perhaps playing one-on-one with Kevin Durant and getting tackled by Marshawn Lynch had something to do with that knee of his? We may never know for sure but, we do know that copying Rihanna’s album roll out strategy won’t get her to text you back, Aubrey.

Drake via his IG story.

