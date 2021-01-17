Photo: NBC

The Rock once asked the nation if they could smell what he was cooking, but he didn’t learn his way around a kitchen overnight. On Saturday, Dwayne Johnson posted the first teaser trailer for Young Rock, NBC’s autobiographical sitcom based on the wrestler-turned-actor’s childhood, adolescence, and entrance into the world of being professionally huge, all under the guidance of his late father and fellow wrestler Rocky Johnson, played on the show by Joseph Lee Anderson.

“Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock,” Johnson captioned the Instagram post. “I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.” Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu play a ten-year-old Dwayne Johnson, a 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson and a 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, respectively, while the actual Dwayne Johnson plays himself as something of a series narrator.

“I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way,” the Jumanji: The Next Level actor wrote. First lesson, apparently? Be adorable at all ages. Young Rock premieres on NBC on Sunday, February 16.