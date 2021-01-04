Emma Stone Expecting Her First Child With Dave McCary

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The only good thing about 2020 were the covert celebrity pregnancies, and their resulting babies, and it looks like 2021 is shaping up to be no different. According to US, Emma Stone is pregnant and currently expecting her first child with partner Dave McCary. The pair reportedly met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where McCary worked as a writer and segment director, in 2016, during Stone’s third hosting appearance. Stone and McCary began dating in October 2017, and got engaged a little over a year ago, a milestone McCary revealed with an Instagram ring pic posted on December 4, 2019. US reports the pair were allegedly married this past September.

While the couple has declined to comment on their pregnancy publicly, earlier today the Daily Mail posted photos of Stone taking a masked walk with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30, and needless to say, the cat’s out of the bag when it comes to whether or not she’s expecting. Good. It’s what Deidre deserves, after all she’s been through.