While you’ve been eagerly devouring the first episodes of WandaVision, Ethan Hawke is already looking down the line of Marvel television, preparing to join the Cinematic Universe in Moon Knight. Hawke will play the yet-unknown main villain in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, opposite Oscar Isaac as the titular hero, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. As much as it pains us to see, we guess someone has to antagonize Oscar Isaac. (Moon Knight’s original enemy is Bushman, who was introduced in the first Moon Knight comic as a former partner of Moon Knight’s in the Sudan.) The series will mark Hawke’s second recent TV star turn, after he played abolitionist John Brown in Showtime’s miniseries The Good Lord Bird last fall. Shooting is set to begin in Budapest in March, so the series is a ways out — but Marvel has a lot more planned to hold you over.
Ethan Hawke to Play the Villain to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight in Marvel Series
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage