All the Live Events, Movie Releases, and Productions Affected by the Coronavirus

The entertainment industry is on pause, but gradually beginning to start up again, as the world battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Globally, there are over 40 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, identified as COVID-19. In the United States, that number has risen to over 8.3 million. In an effort to prevent spreading the virus, many concerts, festivals, film and TV shoots, and other events have been canceled, rescheduled, or modified. No Instagram influencers took a trip to Love Island this year, as ITV canceled the summer 2020 season. Highly anticipated tours — including Taylor Swift’s Lover Fest, Harry Styles’s Love on Tour, and all of Billie Eilish’s 2020 dates — have been pushed back, in addition to festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, and Lollapalooza. And the Summer Olympics was canceled for the first time since World War II.

However, good news for the industry is continuing to emerge, as film and television production was allowed to resume in California on June 12, as well as in New York City on July 20. Disney Parks have reopened, numerous TV shows and movies are shooting again with heightened safety regulations, and socially distant concerts are starting to become a thing. Broadway theaters, though, will remain closed until May 2021. Here are all the ways the virus has affected the industry.

Concerts

Guns N’ Roses

The band announced on May 11 that their U.K. and European tours, scheduled for May 29 through June 27, “will not be happening.” Rescheduled 2021 dates were announced on July 29.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber rescheduled his world tour on July 22, 2020. Previously, on April 1, Justin Bieber pulled all 2020 dates for the Changes Tour, set to kick off May 14, 2020.

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

Luke Combs

The country singer rescheduled his 2020 tour dates until 2021 on July 23, 2020.

Lincoln Center

The concert venue canceled its fall season, including performances of the New York City Ballet, which are scheduled to begin January 19. Lincoln Center previously suspended public performances and screenings for the month of March as of 5 p.m. on March 12.

Carnegie Hall

All events at Carnegie Hall scheduled through January 6 have been canceled and refunded, after previously canceling events through May 10. All classes through Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute and free Carnegie Hall Citywide performances are also canceled. Its scheduled season opener will now take place online on October 7.

My Chemical Romance

The band rescheduled its fall North American tour on June 16.

Harry Styles

The North American leg of Harry Styles’s Love on Tour was rescheduled to summer 2021 on June 10. The European and U.K. legs of the tour, set to begin in April, were postponed to 2021 “for obvious reasons,” Styles announced on Twitter March 25.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and Poison

On June 4, they released an official statement postponing their summer 2020 tour until 2021. The four acts previously canceled the first two dates of their tour on May 16.

Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary tour, meant to begin late June, has been pushed until next July.﻿

The Weeknd

The Weeknd rescheduled his After Hours Tour for summer and fall 2021, rather than 2020.

Greek Theater

Los Angeles’s Greek Theater canceled its summer 2020 season on May 27.

The Deftones

The band’s North American tour with Gojira and Poppy was rescheduled for 2021 on May 19.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney postponed his Chillaxification Tour indefinitely on May 15.

Hollywood Bowl

The 2020 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl was canceled on May 13, for the first time in 98 years.

Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents Tours

On May 13, Billie Eilish confirmed that all of her 2020 Where Do We Go? Tour dates are being canceled and rescheduled “proactively.” Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton, and more returned from tours in March after a global task force of concert promoters, including Live Nation and AEG, recommended halting tours. The schedules will be reevaluated in April with the hopes of resuming tours this summer.

Bob Dylan

The legend canceled his U.S. summer tour in the interest of public safety on May 13.

Slipknot

The band’s summer tour was canceled on May 13, while their cruise, Knotfest at Sea, is looking at postponement.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys

﻿New Order and Pet Shop Boys postponed their co-headlining tour across the U.S. on May 13.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill tour with Liz Phair and Garbage was postponed on May 9 and rescheduled to summer 2021 from early June 2020.

BTS

BTS officially suspended their entire world tour on April 28. Previously, on March 27, the band announced that they were postponing the North American leg of their tour, a 15-date journey planned for April 25. On February 28, BTS canceled their early April Map of the Soul Tour kickoff at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

Hayley Williams

The singer’s 2020 tour across North America and Europe, set to begin in May, has been postponed until 2021.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

The trio of bands canceled “a number of” dates on their joint European tour April 24, rescheduling for 2021.

Dead & Company

Dead & Company’s 2020 summer tour was canceled on April 21.

Bon Jovi

The band canceled their summer tour in its entirety on April 20. “This will enable ticket-holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” they said in a statement. “These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us, and we’ll always be there for you.”

Taylor Swift

The singer-songwriter has canceled the entirety of her 2020 Lover Tour performances, as well as her semi-mysterious two-day Lover Fest East and West events in late July. In a statement, Swift says she intends to reschedule the dates for 2021. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe,” she tweeted. “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Shania Twain

Shania Twain canceled all May and June dates for her Las Vegas residency concert “Let’s Go!” on April 11. It is scheduled to resume in August and run through December.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan delayed his album release for “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” from April 24 to Aug. 7, and also pushed back his tour start date to July 10.

Queen and Adam Lambert

On March 31, their joint U.K. and European tour was rescheduled to May 2021 from June 2020.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello postponed her entire world tour, set to begin this May, on March 24.

The Rolling Stones

On March 17, The Rolling Stones postponed their “No Filter Tour,” which was set to begin on May 9.

World Tour Bushfire Relief

Night one (March 13) of the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert in Melbourne, Australia, was canceled after headliner Miley Cyrus was forced to pull out due to travel recommendations. Day two of the benefit, with headliner Robbie Williams, was canceled on March 12. Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, and more were set to appear.

Doja Cat

The “Say So” singer postponed all dates of her upcoming Hot Pink tour.

Steve Aoki

The “Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour” has officially been postponed, according to a statement from the artist.

Elton John

The legend pushed dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour through May 2, per a release.

The Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl expressed his concern for fan safety while announcing that the Foo Fighters are postponing dates for their upcoming tour.

Kelly Clarkson

The April 1 opening of Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency, Invincible, has been postponed until July. “I can’t wait to see you this summer,” she said.

Jonas Brothers

The brothers have canceled their entire April Las Vegas residency.

Thom Yorke

The Radiohead front man postponed the U.S. leg of his tour.

Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind has rescheduled their Screamer Part 2 Tour for May 31–July 26, per a release.

Baby Shark Live

Performances have been postponed.

Rage Against the Machine

The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour, slated to begin March 26, is on hold until the summer.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

﻿BAM has immediately suspended all live programming until Sunday, March 29. “We thank you for your support and understanding,” they said.

92Y

“All upcoming talks and performances, including concerts and dance performances, until March 22,” New York’s 92nd Street Y said in a statement on March 12. “The health and wellbeing of the 92Y community is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and heed all recommendations of the CDC, Departments of Health and our elected officials.”

Maluma

Maluma has postponed the remaining dates on his European tour, per a release.

Khalid

The entire Asia leg of Khalid’s Free Spirit World Tour was held back by travel advisories in several countries.

Stormzy

Stormzy had to cancel tour dates in Asia. The London rapper also called off his gig planned for March 5 in Zurich, where the government announced a ban of any events with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Green Day

Green Day canceled several planned tour dates in countries affected by coronavirus: Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka, and Tokyo. The band has not announced plans for the next leg of their tour, which takes them through parts of Europe dealing with the outbreak.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne announced on Instagram that she is postponing concerts in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and several cities in China.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson canceled a headline show in Milan on March 11, which was to be part of his tour to promote his first solo album, Walls. He assured fans on Twitter that he “will be back in July” and to hold on to their tickets.

The Met Opera

The Metropolitan Opera in New York has canceled all performances scheduled through March 31, affecting all six operas currently showing. They’ve also issued a 14-day quarantine for any performers, artists, or employees traveling from “China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Hong Kong.” They will, however, offer a nightly livestream of a past performance, beginning Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p. m.

Ciara

Pregnant Ciara had to cancel her hometown performance in Fort Hood, Texas, for the Fort Hood USO grand opening. The grand opening and the concert have been pushed back to later this year.

Madonna

Madonna canceled two shows in Paris on March 10 and 11, according to Live Nation.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam postponed their four-month North American tour. “Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone,” the group wrote in a statement. “What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another.”

Kiss

Due to Live Nation canceling international and domestic tours, it’s the end of the road for the “End of the Road World Tour.” Previously, Kiss canceled all meet and greets as a response to coronavirus concerns.

Hole’s Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur

The Feminist Institute and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York have postponed a benefit concert called Bans Off My Body that featured a reunion between Hole’s Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur. “In light of current public health concerns, we are disappointed to have to postpone our benefit concert,” Feminist Institute President Kathleen Landy said in a statement to Pitchfork. “We look forward to fulfilling the goals of the evening as soon as we can responsibly do so.”

Zac Brown Band

The group announced on March 10 that they would be postponing the spring leg of the Owl Tour.

Mariah Carey

﻿The singer rescheduled a concert in Hawaii for November.

The Grand Ole Opry

The iconic Nashville stage that broadcasts the “world’s longest-running radio show” will pause performances involving a live audience, effective March 13. The venue released a statement saying, “During this time, the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show will return to its original format as a live radio broadcast without a live audience.”

Sturgill Simpson

The country musician’s tour with Tyler Childers canceled dates in Hampton, Virginia; Toronto; Philadelphia; Chicago; and Minneapolis and rescheduled the rest of the tour to later dates in April and May.

Alicia Keys

The singer and new perennial Grammys host will delay her upcoming tour, set to hit the U.S. in July. With it, she’ll also postpone her album Alicia, initially set to come out May 15. Her memoir More Myself: A Journey is still on for March 31.

Halsey

The singer announced she would be cancelling her 2021 tour, writing on Twitter, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.”

Festivals and Conferences

MTV Video Music Awards

﻿The annual awards ceremony, which typically features elaborate and large-scale performances from several stars, will still be airing on Sunday, August 30. However, it will no longer be held inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎,” MTV said in a statement, “it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.” Artists such as BTS, J. Balvin, and Doja Cat will perform remotely.

Telluride Film Festival

The 47th annual festival held in Colorado over Labor Day weekend was canceled July 14 due to the coronavirus.

Netflix Is a Joke Fest

On July 10, Netflix canceled it’s first-ever comedy festival after initially postponing it from April 27.

Made in America Festival

This year’s Made in America Festival, curated by Jay-Z and planned for Labor Day weekend, was canceled on July 1, with plans to return next Labor Day.

Austin City Limits

On July 1, organizers announced the music festival would not take place in 2020 but will return the first two weekends of October 2021.

Vanilla Ice’s Independence Day Throwback Beach Party

The rapper’s July 3 concert was canceled on July 2, with Vanilla Ice saying he “didn’t know the numbers were so crazy” in Texas.

Bonnaroo

The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was officially canceled on June 25. It had previously been rescheduled for September 24-27, pushed back three months from its original weekend.

Golden Globes

On June 22, the Globes snatched up the Oscars’ former date, moving to February 28, 2021.

TwitchCon

The San Diego convention, planned for sometime in the fall, was canceled on June 18.

Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con

The event was officially canceled on June 16 after being pushed to August 21–23. Emerald City Comic Con had previously issued a statement saying the March 12–15 convention would continue as planned, but prioritizing “sanitization.”

Film Independent Spirit Awards

This year’s Indie Spirits were postponed to April 24 on June 16, to keep with its tradition of being the day before the Oscars.

Academy Awards

The 2021 Oscars were pushed to April 25 on June 15, extending the season to a February 28 cutoff date.

BAFTAs

To stay in line with the Oscars, the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards will now be held April 11. British Academy’s 2020 television awards were moved from spring 2020 to a July 31 socially distant show on May 28.

Star Wars Celebration

Planned for August 27 to 30 in Anaheim, California, the event was canceled by organizers on June 15.

Coachella and Stagecoach

Both major music festivals were officially canceled due to the ongoing pandemic on June 10, after being pushed to October 9 and October 23 from April 10 and 24, respectively, in March.

Art Basel

This year’s flagship Art Basel in Switzerland was canceled on June 8, after being postponed from June to September. The December edition, held in Miami Beach, Florida, is still on the schedule.

San Diego Comic-Con

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled. The major pop-culture fan convention was set to take place from July 23 to July 26, in what would have been the event’s 50th anniversary. A free online event that takes place on the same dates was announced on June 10. The event will resume July 22–25, 2021.

Lollapalooza

The Chicago music festival was officially canceled on June 9. Lollapalooza will be replaced with a livestream event on the original dates, July 30 to August 2.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV’s annual awards show, expected to air in late June, was postponed indefinitely on June 9.

Pitchfork Music Festival

The Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, planned for the weekend of July 17, was canceled on May 27.

The Met Gala

The annual benefit, held on the first Monday in May, was officially canceled on May 19, after initially postponing the event until further notice. The gala will return in 2021.

Shanghai Film Festival

Organizers canceled the international film festival, planned for June 13-23, on May 19.

International Broadcasting Conference

The IBC in Amsterdam, scheduled for September 11–15, was canceled May 18.

J. Cole

The rapper canceled his annual Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. The festival is scheduled to return in 2021.

Primavera Sound Festival

The annual music festival, which is located in Barcelona, has been canceled, after originally postponing from June 3–7 to August 26–30.

Karlovy Vary Festival

The 55th edition of this Czech film festival was canceled on April 28 and moved to July 2–10, 2021.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA

DragCon has officially been canceled this year. “Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May,” DragCon organizers said in a release. “Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020.” The queens will return in 2021. A Digital DragCon will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and 3, on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel.

2020 Gathering of the Juggalos

The Insane Clown Posse announced on April 22 that this year’s August 5 to 8 GOTJ is “postponed until next year.”

Life is Beautiful Festival

This three-day music, culinary, and arts festival in Las Vegas in September was canceled April 22 and will return in 2021, according to a press release.

NYC Pride March

On April 20, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that permits for parades, marches, rallies, and other large gatherings are canceled for June events, including Pride and Puerto Rican Day.

Essence Festival

This year’s Essence Festival of Culture was officially canceled on April 15. On March 28, the festival, which was set to occur in New Orleans from July 1 to 5, was initially postponed to the fall.

Cannes Film Festival

On April 14, following French president Emmanuel Macron’s decision to hold all festivals until mid-July, the festival announced it would be postponed a second time. The annual Cannes Film Festival was previously postponed on March 19, with plans to reschedule for “the end of June-beginning of July, 2020,” per a release. Meanwhile, the Cannes film market is reportedly going forward virtually starting June 22, according to a Hollywood Reporter piece published on April 15.

BookExpo, UnBound and BookCon

As of April 14, BookExpo, UnBound, and BookCon will take place in the spring of 2021 rather than their original May to late July dates, per a release.

Burning Man

Sorry, man. Burning Man, an art and culture festival held annually in Nevada at a temporary village called Black Rock City, has been cancelled for 2020. The dates were set to run from August 30 to September 7. The event will not be rescheduled for the year, and will instead take on a digital form.

Edinburgh Summer Festivals

Edinburgh’s Fringe Theatre Festival, Jazz and Blues Festival, Book Festival, and Military Tattoo Festival were all canceled on April 1, for the first time in over 70 years. On April 7, the Edinburgh TV Festival, planned for August, announced it would move online.

EDC Las Vegas

EDC Las Vegas was officially postponed from May to October 2–4, per a statement released April 3.

JMBLYA

The Dallas, Houston, and Austin music festival scheduled for May 1–3 with acts including A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert was postponed on April 2.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

The annual dance festival, scheduled for June 24–August 30, was canceled on April 1, for the first time in the event’s 88-year history.

Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

The 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony was moved from June 11, 2020, to June 10, 2021, on March 31.

Lovers & Friends Fest

The Los Angeles–based festival was rescheduled on March 26, from a two-day event May 8–May 9 to just August 8.

Governors Ball

This year’s Gov Ball in New York City, scheduled for June 5–7, was canceled by organizers on March 26. Ticket holders can transfer their passes to next year’s festival or request a refund.

Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock Hall postponed its class of 2020 induction ceremony on March 12. On March 24, the ceremony was officially rescheduled for November 7. On July 8, the in-person ceremony was canceled in favor of an “exclusive” online special event. It will stream on HBO and HBO on the same day, November 7. Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, and the Notorious B.I.G will be inducted.

Academy of Country Music Awards

The 55th annual awards ceremony, which was set for April 5 in Las Vegas, was postponed to September 16 at 8 p.m., according to a statement.

VidCon 2020

The 11th annual VidCon was canceled March 23, per a release. Organizers will announce info about a fall event by June 15.

White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kenan Thompson was set to host the annual non-partisan event, which was scheduled for April 25 in Washington D.C. “We will get back to you soon with our alternative date,” the Correspondents’ Association wrote. “Thanks for your support.”

PEN America Literary Gala

This year’s Pen America Literary Gala was rescheduled from May 19 to September 15, per an announcement made on March 20.

2020 Jimmy Awards

On March 20, the Broadway League canceled the 2020 Jimmy Awards. The National High School Musical Theatre Awards will return in 2021.

Daytime Emmys Ceremony

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on March 19th that the 47th Daytime Emmys Ceremony scheduled for June in Pasadena, CA has been canceled.

Webby Awards

The Webby Awards live show was rescheduled on March 19 and will be pivoting to an “online celebration,” with dates to come.

BottleRock Festival

The California music festival, originally scheduled for May 22–24, was pushed to October 2–4 on March 19, with all headliners confirmed.

Frieze New York

Frieze Art Fair, set to take place at Randalls Island Park in May, was canceled on March 18.

Eurovision Song Contest

The annual Eurovision Song Contest, held in May, is canceled this year.

Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were postponed by Dick Clark Productions and NBC about a month before the April 29 show.

Glastonbury 2020

Set for June 4 through 8, organizers canceled the U.K.’s Glastonbury music festival on March 17.

Edinburgh International Film Festival

The United Kingdom’s longest-running film festival decided on March 18 to cancel its June festival this year.

Sydney Film Festival

June’s Sydney Film Festival was canceled on March 17.

Olivier Awards 2020

The 44th annual Olivier Awards were canceled on March 17, following the shut down of Royal Albert Hall.

PEN World Voices Festival: These Truths

This year’s literary festival has been canceled, per a release, and plans to use its podcast, The PEN Pod, to discuss the topics that would’ve been explored at the events.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

As the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is closed, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be rescheduled.

Razzie Awards

The annual award ceremony, which famously (or rather, infamously) celebrates the worst films of the year, has been “canceled/postponed” accordingly to co-founder John Wilson. It was scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 14. “We are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight,” Wilson said. “Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either.”

Literally … anything in France.

The French government has decided to shut down all stores, restaurants, and movie theaters for an indefinite period of time, beginning on Sunday, March 15. Only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

Hot Docs

North America’s largest documentary film festival, held in Toronto, will be postponing its intended April 30-May 10 run to a later date in 2020.

﻿Dreamville Festival

The second annual festival has been moved from April 4 to August 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina, per an official statement.

Record Store Day

The annual, global vinyl-record event, originally scheduled for April 18, has been postponed.

L.A. Gay Pride

Event organizer Christopher Street West has postponed celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles Pride this June.

Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival will be postponed, according to Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal.

Network Upfronts

ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, Fox, Discovery, The CW and NBCUniversal have all pulled out of their live upfront presentations, opting to stream them instead.

Roger Ebert’s Film Festival

The 22nd annual event, also known as Ebertfest, has been rescheduled to April 14 of next year. The event was to be hosted at the University of Illinois, but the school has canceled all sponsored events on campus with more than 50 people in attendance. “I love everything about Ebertfest, as did our co-founder, my late husband Roger,” said Chaz Ebert, co-founder and host of Ebertfest. “You, the audience, along with our filmmakers, help make our festival so special and so beautiful that it hurts to cancel it, but we must put concern for your health and welfare foremost.”

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

New York City, Chicago, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, both Dublins (Ohio and Ireland), and more have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations out of caution.

Montclair Film Festival

Montclair Film is postponing all public events, including screenings and their annual film festival, originally planned for May 1–10.

TCM Classic Film Festival

The Los Angeles event has been canceled, and TCM says ticket buyers will be refunded for their purchases.

CinemaCon

The annual trade show in Las Vegas that draws movie theater exhibitors, distributors, and partners and often includes filmmakers debuting exclusive footage of upcoming features, has been canceled.

Wonder-Con Anaheim

Comic-Con International has pulled the plug on WonderCon Anaheim in the wake of California governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation that any public gathering larger than 250 people be canceled or rescheduled.

ASCAP Experience

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers canceled its annual conference in Los Angeles.

SXSW Participants

While the Austin-based music, tech, and film festival initially planned to operate as usual, Austin Mayor Steve Adler officially canceled the event on March 6. The cancelation is the first in the 33-year history of the Austin event, and comes after several big-name companies decided to pull their contributions, including Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Intel.

E3

The year’s biggest trade show for video games doesn’t take place until June, but the organizers pulled the plug on March 11. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement, according to Kotaku. The ESA intends to set up an “online experience” to disperse news and announcements that would have been shared at the conference.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

﻿“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” Nickelodeon said in a release. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD canceled their 31st annual Media Awards in New York City at the recommendation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, who declared a state of emergency in New York.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

The event was scheduled to take place at Duke University in April, but the campus has canceled all sponsored events for the time being.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The annual huge annual event was scheduled to include performances by artists such as Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, and Dierks Bentley, but it was cut short due to coronavirus concerns.

PaleyFest

The annual television festival in Los Angeles, which is hosted by the Paley Center for Media, has been postponed as of March 11 but not outright canceled. As the organizers said in a statement, “We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time, and look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year.” Among many others, events on this year’s festival docket included Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, and a tribute to Modern Family.

Prague Film Festival

The Prague International Film Festival has been canceled as the virus spreads in Europe, with hopes of rescheduling next year. The Czech Ministry of Health banned screenings, elementary and high-school classes, sports matches, and other events. Woody Harrelson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, and more were expected to attend.

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

Much to the disdain of tech bros everywhere, Facebook decided to cancel its annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, scheduled for May 5-6. Facebook had previously canceled its March global marketing summit in San Francisco, also due to coronavirus concerns.

Game Developers Conference

Several brands like Microsoft and Electronic Arts had already backed out of this year’s GDC by the time organizers canceled the event. Plans for a redo this summer will be announced in the coming weeks.

The London Book Fair

One of the world’s largest international book festivals was forced to cancel amid coronavirus worries. About 25,000 publishers, agents, and authors were meant to attend the fair March 10-12, even as many backed out. There have been over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K. as of March 6.

Ultra Music Festival

The three-day electronic music festival, scheduled for March 20-22, has been “suspended” until next year, effectively canceling it, though officials declined to use that phrasing. This the first time in 21 years the festival will not take place in Miami. At a press conference on March 6, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that the event was officially postponed, a decision made “in an abundance of caution.” He also announced the cancellation of Calle Ocho, Miami’s annual Carnival celebration.

Sun Valley Film Festival

Originally scheduled for March 18, organizers of the Sun Valley Film Festival pulled the plug on the Idaho event and will reschedule its 10th anniversary edition for next year. “We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival,” said Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan. “The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority, and we know this is the right and responsible decision.”

TED 2020

The annual TED Conference in Vancouver, scheduled to take place April 20–24, will now either be held virtually or postponed until July. Speakers had not yet been announced, but delegates have been asked to submit their preference — virtual conference or postponing until July — to TED’s curators via an online form.

Tomorrowland Music Festival

Organizers of the Belgian electronic-music festival Tomorrowland, which was set to run March 14–21 at the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps, announced they were canceling the festival. The summer edition of Tomorrowland, set to take place in Belgium, is still scheduled to happen in July. There have been over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France as of March 6.

Livre Paris Book Fair

This annual literary event which attracts 160,000 visitors a year announced that the 2020 edition, initially planned for March 20–23, will be canceled.

Google Cloud Next ’20

This Google Cloud conference, meant to be held in San Francisco April 6–8, has pivoted from a physical event to a “free, global, digital-first, multiday experience.” It has also been redubbed “Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect,” and will feature livestreaming keynotes and sessions.

Korea Times Music Festival

The 18th annual Korea Times Music Festival, set to take place at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl on April 25, has been indefinitely postponed due to coronavirus concerns and current travel restrictions in Asia. K-pop groups like Momoland and No Brain had previously been announced, and festival organizers announced they will offer refunds.

Bologna Book Fair

Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster have both withdrawn from the Italian children’s-book fair, which was previously rescheduled from March to May. Organizers have not yet announced any plans to further postpone or cancel the event.

CinemaCon 2020

The National Association of Theatre Owners announced that CinemaCon 2020, the largest gathering of theater owners around the world originally set to take place in Las Vegas from March 30th - April 2nd, has been canceled.

National Book Critics Circle Award Ceremony

The NBCC has canceled the finalists’ readings and the award ceremony for this year’s National Book Critics Circle Award. The winners will still be revealed online and on social media. The annual NBCC benefit gala has been rescheduled for the fall.

Dollywood

Dolly Parton’s Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, amusement park has delayed its opening, according to a press release on its official website. Dollywood president Craig Ross said, “We are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May.” Dollywood’s adjoining DreamMore Resort and Spa has suspended also operations. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open if you want to live out your survivalist-homesteading “Coat of Many Colors” fantasy.

Firefly Festival

The Delaware music festival is canceled, and ticketholders have the option of a refund or a 2021 ticket.

Summerfest

The “World’s Largest Music Festival,” which takes place in Milwaukee, has rescheduled from June 24–July 5 to the weekends of September 3–5, 10–12, and 17–19.

Boston Calling

The festival set to feature a reunited Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers is canceled. Ticketholders will be given the option of a refund or a 2021 ticket. Boston Calling will donate $10,000 each to the Boston and Cambridge Artist Relief Funds.

Rolling Loud

The Miami rap festival has been postponed from May 8-10 until February 12-14, 2021, with the same lineup. “It was important for us not to make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts,” Rolling Loud said in a statement. The festival clarified, “Same lineup. Same Rage. Ain’t nothin’ changed but the dates.

Just for Laughs

On April 3, the Montreal comedy festival originally scheduled for July announced that it has been postponed. It will now take place from September 29 through October 11.

Launches, Premieres, and Screenings

Showtime

Black Monday will go on a break after season two, with episode six airing on April 12 and the final four episodes of the season airing later this year. The first seven episodes of Billions will air Sundays starting May 3, with the remaining episodes also airing later this year. The Chi season three moved up to July 21, and the entire season will air without interruption. On Becoming a God in Central Florida season 2 was canceled as of October 7 due to coronavirus-related scheduling issues.

HBO

﻿Nicole Kidman’s limited series The Undoing had its May 10 premiere postponed to October 25, 2020. On March 31, the Mark Ruffalo–starring I Know This Much Is True was delayed to May 10 from April 27. On April 3, The Third Day’s debut was moved from May 11 to the fall. It premiered on September 14.

Movie Theaters

﻿AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas began reopening in select states in August, after being shut down since March. As of March 14, the Metrograph, Nitehawk Cinemas, and BAM Rose Cinemas are all closed until further notice.

Disney Films

Mulan will be released on Disney+ for $29.99 after it was postponed indefinitely. On March 16, Black Widow, which was originally slated for a May 1 release, was postponed by Disney along with The Personal History of David Copperfield (originally May 8) and The Woman in the Window (May 15). Disney previously pushed Mulan (March 27 release), Antlers (April 17 release), and The New Mutants (April 3 release) on March 12.

A Quiet Place Part 2

﻿﻿The sequel was delayed to April 23, 2021 after initially moving to September 4.

Antebellum

Lionsgate has postponed the release of the film to August 20, 2020, which was scheduled for an April 24 premiere.

Universal Pictures Films

On March 19, Universal postponed the release of Minions: Rise of Gru, originally planned for wide-release July 3. NBCUniversal announced on March 17 that several new movies The Hunt, Emma., Invisible Man, and Trolls: World Tour will be available for home rental at a suggested price of $19.99 on the same day as their theatrical releases. The Forever Purge was moved to July 9, 2021, Candyman was pushed to October 16, 2020, and Halloween Kills is now out October 15, 2021, pushing its sequel, Halloween Ends, to October 14, 2022.

Sony Pictures

Sony has opted to push back the release of several summer movies to 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been moved from July 10 to March 5, 2021. Morbius shifts from July 31 to March 19, 2021. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway moves from August 7 to January 15, 2021. Tom Hanks’ Greyhound moves from June 12 to a July 10 release on Apple TV+. Uncharted moved from March 5, 2021 to August 8, 2021, then to July 16, 2021. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, meanwhile, was bumped up from January 15, 2021 to October 23 of this year, then pushed to April 2, 2021.

Warner Bros. Films

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed to October 2, 2020, as of June 10. On March 24, Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14, from its original release of June 5. The studio also moved In the Heights (originally due June 26) to June 18, 2021, Scoob (May 15) to VOD, and Malignant (August 14) to an undetermined date.

Archer

On April 6, FXX pushed the premiere of Archer’s 11th season from May 6.

Snowpiercer

On April 2, the premiere date for this TNT adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film was moved up from May 31 to May 17.

Legoland New York

Legoland’s newest resort in the Hudson Valley moved its opening from Independence Day 2020 to summer 2021, according to a statement released on April 1.

Charm City Kings

On March 25, the Sony Pictures Classics film written by Barry Jenkins pushed its opening from April 10 to August 14 and August 21, per the director, Ángel Manuel Soto.

The Walking Dead

AMC announced that due to COVID-19, the network cannot continue post-production on The Walking Dead. The season will end with its 15th episode on April 5, and “the planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

Bad Boys for Life

Sony Pictures is bumping up the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sequel’s digital release to March 31.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The next extension of AMC’s zombie crown jewel, TWD: World Beyond was supposed to premiere on Sunday, April 12, but it has been pushed to “later this year.”

ModelLand

Tyra Banks postponed the opening of her new theme park, ModelLand, on March 18.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen, which premiered on January 24, will be offered online on March 24, a few weeks earlier than a typical VOD release.

Birds of Prey

Cathy Yan’s Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey spin-off will be available for rent online early, on March 24.

Big Time Adolescence

The Pete Davidson–led film was released on Hulu a week early to allow those unable to go to a movie theater to enjoy it as well.

F9

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has moved its worldwide release to April 2, 2021. Vin Diesel broke the news to fans on social media. “We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” he wrote. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on Elections

﻿The March 29 premiere of the HBO documentary Kill Chain: The Cyber War on Elections was canceled on March 12.

The Lovebirds

The comedy film starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani planned on premiering at SXSW on March 14 (though director Michael Showalter and the two stars had pulled out of the event), but the festival has been canceled by the City of Austin. It will now premiere on Netflix instead of in theaters.

Quibi Launch Event

Quibi’s launch party, which was supposed to take place April 5 and host “Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators,” has been canceled. The streaming service will still launch on April 6 as planned.

Peter Rabbit 2

James Corden’s Cats follow-up is pushing its international release from March to August.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

The March 12 Hudson Yards premiere of After Truth by Andrew Rossi has been canceled. The documentary will still screen at IFC Center.

No Time to Die

The latest James Bond film initially canceled its press tour and premiere in China, then decided it wasn’t time to die anywhere in the world. No Time to Die’s release was initially postponed to November 2020 everywhere, but now, its new release date is April 2021.

Ozzy Osbourne

The rock legend canceled his trip to SXSW in support of the documentary about his life and career, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

Disney+ European Press Launch

On March 3, Disney+ axed its two-day European press launch set for the following weekend in London, as a number of media attendees canceled.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Chinese premiere delayed.

Swipe Night

A Tinder original that revolves around the apocalypse had its international rollout canceled.

Superman: Red Son New York Premiere

Warner Bros. decided to cancel the New York premiere of its animated feature Superman: Red Son “due to coronavirus concerns.”

Enter the Fat Dragon

The Chinese film premiered online instead of in theaters.

Lost in Russia

The Chinese film premiered online instead of in theaters.

Film and TV Shoots

Universal Live-Action Movies

Starting March 14, all of Universal Pictures’ live-action feature productions went on a temporary hiatus. This included Rachel Morrison’s Flint Strong and Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which returned to production in the United Kingdom in July, but was halted for two weeks in October because crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Riverdale

﻿Riverdale resumed production in October 2020. In March, a person classified as a “team member” on the Vancouver set The CW show has come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore “out of an abundance of caution production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

Euphoria

﻿Euphoria season two is planning on a production restart early in 2021, after being shut down in March.

Succession

﻿HBO likewise halted preproduction on Succession for the foreseeable future but has plans to restart production in fall 2020.

Netflix Shows

﻿Netflix is pausing production on all scripted TV shows and films in the United States and Canada starting March 16, per industry sources. Henry Cavill’s The Witcher was the first major TV drama shot in the United Kingdom to be shut down due to coronavirus. It restarted production on August 17. Also included in the long list of shows postponed are Stranger Things 4, which tentatively plans to restart September 28, 2020, and Ozark, set to resume November 9. Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act returned with weekly remotely filmed episodes on May 17, but on August 18, the host announced the show would not be coming back. Netflix has also canceled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This due to conflicts “created by COVID-19.” Red Notice﻿, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds returned to production in September, six months after being suspended.

Disney Live-Action Shows and Films

Disney has reportedly halted production on several live-action films and television shows, like The Little Mermaid, Shang-Chi (whose director, Destin Daniel Cretton has entered self-isolation), Home Alone, Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, Shrunk, and Peter Pan & Wendy. On March 13, spokesperson for Disney confirmed that American Housewife, Big Shot, Empire, Pose, The Resident, and Queen of the South, as well as all Disney Television Studios pilots, are on pause. After being on pause for a few weeks, the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy halted season 16 production entirely on March 27, moving its finale up to April 9. Production on Genius: Aretha remains on pause for the third week as of March 31. As a result, National Geographic pushed the Memorial Day release date. ABC’s The Conners became the first broadcast sitcom to return to production the week of August 17. Due to scheduling constraints, Stumptown was officially canceled on September 16.

Warner Bros. Films

Along with Warner Bros. television shows, film shoots across the world are being shut down. Fantastic Beasts 3 in London and King Richard, starring Will Smith are among the delayed. Matt Reeves’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to restart in early September in the U.K. The Matrix 4 resumed production in Germany as of August 18. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic paused preproduction in Australia on March 11, after one of its stars, Tom Hanks, tested positive. Principal photography will restart on September 23.

Supernatural

The 15th and final season of Supernatural ended two episodes early due to production shutdowns. Production on the final episodes restarted in August.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

As of July 28, production has resumed with redesigned sets. A week after deciding to continue filming without live studio audiences, both game shows opted to temporarily suspended production on March 16, announcing their decision via the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. Both shows return with new socially distanced episodes on September 14.

Cinderella

﻿This live-action movie-musical starring Camila Cabello was shut down by Sony in the United Kingdom in March and began planning a restart in August.

Sex Education

Plans to start production on Sex Education in May were put off due to the United Kingdom’s ongoing lockdown. Production began on September 9.

Big Brother

Production on Big Brother: All Stars begins in August, airing August 5. The Canadian version of the popular reality franchise ended production of season eight on March 24. Global and Insight Productions announced that the season has “no plans to resume production at a later date” and will air its final two episodes on March 25 and April 1.

Late-Night TV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returned to the studio, with no live audience, on July 13. As of March 31, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Desus and Mero, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Real Time With Bill Maher, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver have all begun taping shows remotely.

General Hospital

On March 13, ABC announced that long-running soap opera General Hospital would suspend production beginning March 16, with plans to resume on April 10. However, production remained suspended and is looking at mid-July for a restart as of June 26. At the time, a spokesperson said they did not anticipate an “interruption in the broadcast of original episodes,” however, on March 31, ABC released an updated schedule. On Fridays from April 3 to May 22, General Hospital will air “Flashback Friday” encore episodes featuring an introduction by a cast member instead of an original episode.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS soaps paused production on March 17. The Bold and the Beautiful returned to production on June 16. The Young and the Restless was initially meant to resume on July 6, but it was pushed to July 13, a week later, on July 1.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series

As of July 5, production has been cleared to resume in New Zealand after Amazon halted the production of its upcoming Lord of the Rings spinoff on March 15.

So You Think You Can Dance

The 17th season of the popular dance competition show has been canceled due to “health and governmental restrictions” in response to the coronavirus. “As a result,” a statement from FOX read, “while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

Avatar

James Cameron’s Avatar sequel suspended filming in New Zealand but will resume production in early June. As of September, filming completed.

CBS Shows

CBS had to “temporarily postpone production” on their TV shows and pilots, according to a statement. Production on the second season of Star Trek: Picard was delayed from June due to the coronavirus, according to co-producer Akiva Goldsman.

Around the World in 80 Days

Production in South Africa has been halted on this David Tennant drama series.

Gossip Girl

Filming for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl continuation was delayed, pushing its release from fall 2020 to sometime in 2021.

Terrace House

The current season of Terrace House was canceled on May 28 after the death of roommate Hana Kimura. The Tokyo-based reality TV show had halted production on April 7 after Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency.

American Idol

The reality-competition show has stopped filming and all contestants have been sent home. The American Idol live shows will be airing remotely as of April 14, with judges and contestants tuning in for the performances. Remaining episodes will air as scheduled in the coming weeks.

Love Island UK

ITV canceled Love Island 2020, set to begin production on a summer in Mallorca “very soon,” in a statement Monday, May 4. An official statement regarding the winter 2020 season of Love Island has not been made, although the director of TV at ITV noted that Love Island won’t be back until 2021.

The Voice

The Voice will stage remotely filmed live shows beginning Monday, May 4.

The Grand Tour

The Amazon Prime motoring show (hosted by the ex-Top Gear trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond) has been affected twice over due to the coronavirus. According to executive producer Andy Wilman (who contracted the coronavirus and has since recovered), editing and finalizing the Madagascar special, which was filmed in late 2019, will likely be delayed by months. Additionally, the plan to film a special in northern Russia this spring has been likely postponed until 2021.

The Good Fight

Due to production delays, The Good Fight did not air the week of April 23, with episodes resuming on April 30 on CBS All Access.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

While filming for the Housewives season concluded just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion special will be pre-taped online as opposed to live in front of a studio audience.

Daytime TV

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, special ABC News COVID-19 coverage will replace GMA 3: Sara, Strahan, and Keke. There was no one to view The View on March 11, as several daytime talk shows, including Dr. Phil, have opted to tape without a live studio audience. Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Wendy Williams Show began taping remotely March 23. As of March 13, The Ellen Show suspended taping until March 30. Beginning March 30, Tamron Hall will combine remote segments with encore segments from earlier episodes.

The Bachelor Summer Games

ABC’s planned but unannounced Bachelor spinoff was canceled on March 30 due to coronavirus concerns and the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

My 600-lb Life

Production on the TLC reality show was halted, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on March 27, after complaints from cast members.

The Great British Baking Show

The beloved competition series has delayed filming its upcoming season for an indefinite amount of time. In a statement, the show’s production company, Love, said it’ll wait to return to the tent “until it is safe to proceed.”

Barry

HBO has suspended preproduction on the show’s upcoming season. “We are looking forward to resuming preproduction when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so,” the network said on Friday, March 27. “Where possible, our writers are continuing to write remotely.”

Friends Reunion

HBO announced that it will delay taping the planned Friends reunion special, which was supposed to be shooting prior to the launch of HBO Max in May.

EastEnders

The BBC has paused production on its longest-running soap, EastEnders.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter

The magical studio tour, located next to Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios where all eight films were made, was temporarily closed on March 17.

Tokyo Vice

Michael Mann’s HBO Max series has paused production in Japan.

Saturday Night Live

NBC announced on March 16 that the network will postpone SNL episodes indefinitely.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Emmy-winning Hulu drama is “shutting down production” for an indefinite period of time.

Superstore

The popular NBC comedy shut down production following the season’s penultimate episode. A finale will not be shot, with episode 21 now effectively serving as the season five finale. This is particularly big news for Superstore fans, given that star America Ferrera unexpectedly announced last month that she would be leaving the show upon the season’s conclusion. In an Instagram Story, Ferrera calmly expressed that the situation was out of her control, and that she hopes to return to officially conclude her character’s story, likely in season six. “I assume it means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline,” she stated.

Fremantle TV Shows

The television company, which oversees many popular shows on various networks, suspended Family Feud for an indefinite period of time on March 14. Filming for America’s Got Talent auditions was also “cut short” on March 14 and the show is “utilizing minimal staff” before a brief hiatus.

Marvel’s Disney+ Shows

The entire slate of Marvel shows for Disney+, which include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, have suspended production.

Vengeance

The secret Blumhouse thriller, which stars B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, and Ashton Kutcher (and also features Novak as its writer and director), will be going on an indefinite suspension.

The Hallmark Channel

In addition to shutting down its daytime lifestyle program Home & Family, production on every single Hallmark Original Movie has been temporarily suspended. These movies film both domestically and around the world.

Warner Bros. Shows

Warner Bros. has suspended shoots for over 70 series and pilots that were either currently or about to begin production, according to a statement. That includes The Flash and The Bachelorette, which already had to cancel plans to film in Italy. The Bachelorette is currently on track to resume filming in early or mid July. Lucifer reportedly restarts September 24.

NBCUniversal Shows

Around 35 NBCUniversal shows are pausing production, including Dick Wolf drama Law & Order: SVU and The Kelly Clarkson show.

Official Competition

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas’s Spanish-language drama has suspended production in Spain.

The Prom

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix musical The Prom, starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, among others, has shut down production on the Paramount lot “out of an abundance of caution,” Deadline reports.

The Morning Show﻿

Apple TV’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon–starrer is taking a two-week break from production to “assess the situation.”

Bros

The Billy Eichner-starring rom-com has delayed its production start date. Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Stoller, who is meant to direct.

Survivor

﻿Production on the 41st season of Survivor has been pushed back to May due to coronavirus fears. Production was set to begin in Fiji this month, with production on season 42 beginning in May.

CNN’s Democratic Debate

There will be no live audience for the Democratic debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden on March 15 due to coronavirus concerns. CNN will also nix its press room and spin room. As of March 12, the debate has been moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C. Univision’s Jorge Ramos will no longer moderate due to “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus,” per the Democratic National Convention.

Mission: Impossible 7

Paramount Pictures halted production on Mission: Impossible 7, which was headed to shoot in Venice.

Blossoms

Another Wong Kar-wai project, the Chinese-language film and TV productions have also been indefinitely delayed, according to the SCMP. (No official comment has been given on these shoots either.)

The Amazing Race

Season 33 of the reality-adventure show was temporarily postponed just three episodes into production in England and Scotland. No Racers or crew members contracted the virus or showed symptoms and everyone is returning home for the time being.

Tong Wars

The Amazon-produced series from renowned director Wong Kar Wai has reportedly been delayed indefinitely according to the South China Morning Post.

Untitled Jia Zhangke film

The Chinese filmmaker who made Ash Is Purest White said at the Berlin Film Festival that his next film is delayed indefinitely.

Fargo

Production on season four of the FX series was halted as of March 16, with a new premiere date to be determined after shooting starts again.

Theater Productions

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular

Madison Square Garden Entertainment confirmed that the annual Christmas show will be canceled this year, for the first time in its 87-year history.

Phantom of the Opera

After 34 years, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is closing in the West End because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway

Due to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s statewide ban on public gatherings larger than 500 people, Broadway shows have been shut down, effective at 5 p.m. March 12. The shows were originally ordered to remain closed until June 7, then on May 12, the Broadway League announced that the closures would extend through September 6. However, on June 29, the Broadway League announced it would refund tickets through January 3, crushing hope for a reopening in 2020. The shutdown has since been extended to May 2021.

Hello, Dolly!

The Imelda Staunton–led Hello, Dolly!, set to debut on the West End this summer, has been postponed all the way to 2022 due to both the coronavirus and Staunton’s commitment to shooting Netflix’s fifth season of The Crown in 2021.

Obie Awards

This year’s Obie Awards, scheduled for May 18, were pushed to a later date and moved online on April 7. The June 4 online ceremony was postponed a second time on June 1, due to national protests against police brutality.

Hamilton

Performances of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre were canceled through September 6 on May 11. However, the engagement has been extended to February 28 to accommodate rescheduling.

The Music Man

The revival of the famed musical, set to star Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is moving all the way back to start performances on December 20, 2021, and open on February 10, 2022.

Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater has announced that it will cancel its summer programming, bringing an end to plans for this year’s season of Shakespeare in the Park, a New York City fixture. This year, the Public had planned to stage Richard II and its musical adaptation of As You Like It at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Cirque de Soleil

The contemporary circus company announced that it will be “temporarily suspending its productions” across the world until further notice, effective Sunday, March 15. Cirque de Soleil has a major presence in various cities such as Las Vegas, Tel Aviv, Perth, and Munich.

4000 Miles

Timothée Chalamet’s West End debut, alongside Dame Eileen Atkins, was postponed indefinitely by the Old Vic on April 16, after its April 6 premiere was canceled due to theater closures in London.

Tony Awards

The 2020 Tony Awards were postponed from June 7 until an undecided date on March 25.

Chita Rivera Awards

Originally scheduled for May 17, the Chita Rivera Awards were postponed until later in the year, per a statement from NYC Dance Alliance Foundation on April 1.

Off Broadway and Other Theater

﻿Most of New York’s Off Broadway theaters have suspended their programming for the time being. The list includes Manhattan Theatre Club (﻿How I Learned to Drive, Poor Yella Rednecks and The Best We Could canceled), Paper Mill Playhouse (Sister Act opening pushed for at least eight weeks), 59E59 Theaters (until April 1), the Apollo Theater (events closed through April 4), Ars Nova (Oratorio for Living Things and offices closed for 30 days), Atlantic Theater Company (Anatomy of a Suicide closed), BAM’s live events (suspended through March 29, including Lungs), Clubbed Thumb (Tumacho closed), the Flea (The Fre suspended through April 2), HERE Arts (programming suspended through March 31), Lincoln Center Theater (Intimate Apparel suspended until April 13, The Headlands closed), Ma-Yi Theater (Suicide Forest performances suspended), McKittrick Hotel (Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, and Speakeasy Magick suspended through April 12), MCC Theater (All the Natalie Portmans closed, Nollywood Dreams postponed indefinitely), the New Group (Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice closed), New York City Center (remainder of 2019–2020 season canceled), New York Theatre Workshop (all public programming suspended for 31 days), New World Stages (Jersey Boys, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Rock of Ages suspended through April 12), Playwrights Realm (Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally canceled), Playwrights Horizons (Unknown Soldier canceled), the Public Theater (all programs until April 12), Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (The Siblings Play suspended until further notice), Roundabout Theatre (72 Miles to Go … last performance on March 11), Signature Theater (Cambodian Rock Band and The Hot Wing King canceled), the Shed (Help suspended until March 30), Soho Rep (Wolf Play postponed to a later date), St. Ann’s Warehouse (The Jungle postponed), Theater for a New Audience (Gnit canceled through March 29), Theatre Row (Rome & Bernadette postponed), Vineyard Theater (Dana H. suspended through March 31, will play 50 percent capacity April 1-12), Westside Theatre (Little Shop of Horrors suspended through April 12).

Hangmen

The first Broadway casualty of the coronavirus was Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen. Producers for the show announced on March 20 that it didn’t have the “economic resources” to “pay the theater owners, cast, and crew” during the undefined closure period. “We have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production,” they added.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The second Broadway closure was the revival of the Edward Albee classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which starred Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf. The decision was made official on March 21, due to “ensuing cast conflicts amid the shutdown.”

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

The NYCGMC’s March performances of Big Gay Sing: Divas, Divas, Divas at NYU Skirball have been rescheduled for September 11, 12, and 13.

Cinderella

﻿Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella will now open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End in October instead of this summer.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Ailey Organization released a statement saying that Ailey II’s New York season, scheduled to take place March 25 to April 5, has been postponed and that “performances may be rescheduled to later this spring. The dance company’s touring performances throughout the U.S. are suspended through March 30.

Sporting Events

NBA

Basketball restarts on July 30 from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, after a five month delay. The NBA decided to postpone its 2020 season in March after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Baseball

Major League Baseball will return on July 23 and 24, with players returning to training on July 1. The league previously suspended all spring training games and pushed back opening day by two weeks, then indefinitely. Minor League Baseball will also postpone the 2020 season. On July 3, the MLB canceled the 2020 All-Star Game, which was meant to take place July 14 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, for the first time since 1945.

New York City Marathon

This year’s marathon through all five boroughs was canceled by the New York Road Runners and city officials on June 24, with plans for a virtual race to be announced.

Vans U.S. Open of Surfing

This year’s action-sports showcase was canceled on June 15, with plans to return in 2021.

Boston Marathon

The annual Boston Marathon was canceled on May 28, after organizers initially postponed until September 14 from its original date of April 20.

USA Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics has canceled all premier events for the rest of the year, including the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, which has been rescheduled for June 2021 from its original June 4, 2020.

2020 Fortnite World Cup

The Fortnite World Cup and all remaining Fornite events for the year will be held virtually, developer Epic Games announced April 30.

Little League World Series

Regional and championship tournaments were canceled for all divisions, including the Little League World Series, on April 30.

X Games Minneapolis

This year’s X Games Minneapolis, scheduled for July 17 – 19, was canceled on April 24, per a release.

Scripps National Spelling Bee

On April 22, the Scripps National Spelling Bee was officially canceled. The bee will return in 2021 rather than “later this year” like initially planned.

World Series of Poker

﻿The 51st World Series of Poker was postponed from its May 26 start date to the fall on April 22.

Tour de France

The cycling race around France was rescheduled to August 29 to September 20 from its original June 27 on April 15.

Golf

The U.S. Open, which was set for June 18, will now take place September 17–20. The British Open was canceled on April 1, with an eye toward September to reschedule the June championship. On April 6, the Augusta National Golf Club announced that the 2020 Masters Tournament will now take place November 12–15.

Wimbledon

The Grand Slam tennis tournament, scheduled for June 29–July 12 was canceled for the first time since World War II on April 1. The tournament will return June 28 to July 11, 2021.

The Summer Olympics

On March 24, the Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe announced that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is postponed until 2021. The IOC announced the new dates, July 23–August 8 on Monday, March 30.

XFL

The XFL canceled the rest of its first season, after suspending games starting on March 8.

Soccer

The European Soccer Championships have been postponed to 2021 by the UEFA. MLS matches are paused for 30 days. Champions League, Premier League, and the Europa League have all suspended games until further notice.

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May 2 until September 5, the first Derby not to be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945.

WrestleMania

WWE has modified WrestleMania 36. It is still scheduled to stream live on April 5, but without a live audience. All other events surrounding WrestleMania have been canceled.

Racing

NASCAR, Formula One, and IndyCar have all suspended upcoming races, with the latter canceling up until April.

College Football

Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State all canceled spring football games.

NHL

Professional hockey games have been suspended, in part because many NHL teams share facilities with the NBA.

NCAA Basketball

The NCAA announced on March 12 that March Madness would be fully canceled, and the NCAA additionally called off all winter and spring tournaments. On March 3, Chicago State University announced it would be canceling two scheduled Western Athletic Conference basketball games over coronavirus concerns, and ESPN stated that the cancellations “are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.” On March 4, the University of Missouri-Kansas City announced it would not be traveling to a road game at Seattle University due to coronavirus concerns.

On March 12, the Atlantic Coast, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12, and Southeastern Conferences announced the cancellation of the remainder of their 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournaments. Meanwhile, Duke University and Kansas State University have suspended all athletics.

Arnold Sports Festival

The Arnold Schwarzenegger–named sports competition will continue as planned on March 5, only without an audience. Spectators won’t be able to watch the preliminary events, but for the finals? They’ll be back.

2020 BNP Paribas Open

This tennis tournament is the first major sporting event in the United States to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus. The event, which takes place in the Coachella Valley, was canceled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area. Tournament director Tommy Haas said that they are “prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options.”

The New York City Half-Marathon

The event planned for Sunday, March 15 has been canceled.

Music Productions and Album Releases

2020

Bon Jovi have pushed back the release of their new album, 2020, to October 2, but it will feature a new song about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the band’s frontman.

Women in Music Pt. III

The long-awaited third Haim album came out on June 26, rather than its intended April 24 release date.

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Margo Price delayed her album of duets with partner Jeremy Ivey from May 8 to July 10. They released a cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” on March 27.

Gaslighter

On June 9, the band announced that Gaslighter will be out on July 17, 2020. The Chicks’ highly anticipated album — the band’s first in 14 years — was scheduled to be released in May but was officially postponed indefinitely on April 21.

Van Weezer

Weezer postponed the release of their 13th studio album, moving it off the schedule.

Kehlani

After being postponed on March 15, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t was given a May 8 release date on April 24. “We’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Chromatica

On May 6, Lady Gaga announced Chormatica’s revised release date: May 29. On March 24, Lady Gaga tweeted that she was postponing her sixth album from its April 10 release. She also postponed her Enigma Vegas residency shows taking place April 30–May 11.

First Rose of Spring

The forthcoming Willie Nelson album will move to a summer release date of July 3. It’ll still keep the same title, though.

To Die For

Sam Smith delayed their third album, To Die For, from a May 14 to June 5 release date.

Beats 1 Radio

Starting March 23, the Apple Music radio station will broadcast from its hosts’ homes. Zane Lowe will interview stars such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Charli XCX throughout the week of March 23. Shows by John, The Weeknd, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, among others, will also continue to happen remotely.

The Prettiest Curse

﻿The new album by Spanish pop band Hinds will now be out June 5 rather than April 3. “Right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album,” the band said in a statement.

Beyond the Pale

The wait will continue for the first effort from Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… project, now out September 4 after an intended May 1 release. A May UK tour will be rescheduled to November, while the musician intends to make up for two New York dates with some to-be-confirmed livestreams.

Inner Song

The sophomore album from electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens will move from a May 1 release to August 28.

Hate for Sale

The 11th album by the Pretenders will now be out July 17 rather than May 1. The band released the title track, a tribute to the Damned, on March 24.

