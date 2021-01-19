Joe Biden’s ascent to the presidency goes back decades to when he became one of the country’s youngest senators in 1972. Fall Out Boy’s performance at Biden’s pre-inauguration “We the People” fundraiser concert also goes back decades to when bassist Pete Wentz’s parents met while working for Biden in his first Senate term. This made Fall Out Boy one of the more anticipated performances of the January 17 concert, at which the pop-punk band somewhat aptly performed the hit “Centuries.” Other artists included pop-rock band of brothers AJR, which played the new single “Bummerland”; Carole King with her standard “You’ve Got a Friend”; and James Taylor covering “America the Beautiful.” Biden superfan Cher also appeared at the event with a speech to the president-elect. “I’m so happy. I can’t tell you how happy I am,” she said, according to the Independent. She continued, “I know you’re tough. Everyone else knows you’re compassionate, but I know you’re tough. And I know that you’re the man.” Cher also performed her cover of Miley Cyrus’s 2010 song “I Hope You Find It.”

The “We the People” concert was the kickoff to a packed week of festivities celebrating Biden’s and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’s inauguration on January 20. The event itself will feature Biden supporter Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, along with performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Later in the day, the New Radicals will reunite to perform their hit “You Get What You Give” — a favorite of both the Biden family and future Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — at the virtual inauguration parade. And that night, Tom Hanks will host the prime-time special Celebrating America, with performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and others. A presidency that pop music is actually excited about — imagine that!