Worst Cooks host Anne Burrell (R) joins Season 17 co-host Bobby Flay (L) on the set of the Food Network competition show. Photo: Food Network

Last week, Ariel Robinson, winner of last year’s Worst Cooks In America Season 20, was arrested and charged, alongside her husband Jerry Robinson, in the murder of a child in their care. Now, reports Deadline, Food Network has removed the season from streaming platforms, including Discovery+, which carries the network’s shows, as well as the Food Network website itself.

The reality competition show, hosted last season by series mainstay Anne Burrell and season guest co-host Alex Guarnaschelli of New York’s Butter, challenges 16 self-proclaimed terrible amateur chefs to undergo a cooking “bootcamp” to improve their culinary skills and win $25,000. Ariel Robinson, a teacher from Simpsonville, South Carolina, won the season on August 2.

According to South Carolina’s FOX Carolina, both Robinson and her husband were charged Tuesday with homicide by child abuse, following the January 14 death of a three-year-old girl living in their home due to “multiple blunt force injuries,” per the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.