Game of Thrones Is Getting a Buddy Dramedy Prequel With Tales of Dunk and Egg

But how many dragons? Variety is reporting that yet another Game of Thrones prequel will be heading to HBO, nearly two years after the original series spectacularly petered out on the network. Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series of novellas written by George R.R. Martin, and not, as we first suspected, a Moody Blues album, takes place about 90 years prior to the events of the main series and revolves around Aegon V Targaryen (Egg, a squire and not this) and Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk, a hedge knight) as they travel around Westeros together. Throughout Martin’s three Dunk and Egg novellas, the duo gets into some classic mischief during various adventures, with the trilogy generally being a little more innocent (read: less bloody) than the main series. Variety adds that no writers or actors have been confirmed yet, so Vulture will, as always, suggest Matt Berry for one of the leads. With Dunk and Egg moving forward, it now joins the other GOT prequel, House of the Dragon, at HBO, which has already reached the production stage with Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke in lead roles. Naomi Watts’s prequel, though, is still dead and gone.