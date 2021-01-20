Garth Brooks Turns ‘Amazing Grace’ Into a Sing-along at Biden Inauguration

All right y’all, let’s all sing along to “Amazing Grace,” with our eyes closed so it shows we really feel it. Music superstar Garth Brooks performed “Amazing Grace” at the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris as vice-president, which also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Like any good country boy, he donned a wide-brimmed cowboy hat, which he took off before singing, and a top-tier country dress ensemble including dark-washed denim jeans. He sang most of the song on his own before calling on those in the audience, and most importantly those at home, to join him in a sing-along.

The singer said in a press conference earlier on Monday, “The message they’re pushing is unity, and that’s right down my alley, man. If we’re gonna get anywhere, we’re gonna get there together.” The country hitmaker also joked that he would most likely be the only Republican at ceremony. His performance announcement led to Twitter rage and calls for a boycott from Trump-supporting fans, who disapproved of what this signaled for conservative listeners. Brooks has performed at every presidential inauguration ceremony since Jimmy Carter’s, except for Reagan and Trump’s. However, Brooks is not single-handedly bringing in country to this shindig, as country stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will perform their song “Undivided” at Celebrating America tonight.