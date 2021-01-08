Yes, the Phone-Theft Accuser Wore a ‘Daddy’ Hat on CBS This Morning

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.



In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

For the second time in three weeks, Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman arrested for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her phone, woke up and chose violence. This time, it’s wearing what appears to be merch from the Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy for an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. Refusing to part with her “Daddy” baseball cap, Ponsetto spoke out for the first time since the video of her attacking the 14-year-old went viral, saying she should have “approached the situation differently” but not acknowledging her assault. “Yeah, the footage shows me attacking his son,” she tells King. “Attacking him how? Yelling at him? Yes, okay. I apologized. Can we move on?” King did not let her move on. “Okay, so basically, I’m a 22-year-old girl,” Ponsetto said. “Racism is — how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime? Where is the context in that? What is the deeper story here?” As King explains that she “seemed to have attacked this teenager about the phone and then it turned out he didn’t even have the phone,” Ponsetto interrupts with “All right, Gayle, enough” and a brush-off. “Stop, stop,” her poor lawyer whispers. Ponsetto then claims the hotel did have her phone, despite reports saying an Uber driver returned it. CBS This Morning will have more of the interview with Ponsetto and her hat on Monday. “[Her lawyer] said, ‘You know, you might wanna remove that hat,’ and she refused to do that, too,” King told her co-hosts after the segment. “It was an interesting afternoon.”