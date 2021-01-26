Jane Fonda to Receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Somehow, at the Golden Globes

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jane Fonda better start clearing a space on her mantle, next to her two Oscars, an Emmy, Honorary Golden Lion, AFI Life Achievement Award, National Board of Review Career Achievement Award, and seven Golden Globes. The actress will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes, the ceremony’s version of a lifetime achievement award for film. Fonda’s six-decade career includes dramatic turns in films like Coming Home, Julia, and Klute, along with roles in iconic movies such as 9 to 5. She’s equally known for her popular ’80s workout tapes and her long career as an activist — most recently protesting climate change with fellow stars. Her most recent film role was 2018’s Book Club, with an eventual sequel in the works.

How Fonda will receive that award still remains a big question mark, though. The Golden Globes is scheduled to take place in about a month, on February 28. Traditionally, the show is a low-key affair at the Beverly Hilton, but with California waffling between lockdowns and reopening during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unclear where the ceremony will take place this year, or if it’ll happen in person at all (and which nominees can attend if it does happen in person, and what social distancing will look like — you get the idea). Not that we’d mind watching Fonda accept her award right at home either, though.