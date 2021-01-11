Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hallmark, the corporation that brings you both holiday cards that make you cry and holiday movies that make you cry about not getting a card from, let’s say, a Christmas prince, has apparently drawn the line at attempting to undermine a free and fair American election and has demanded that Republican senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall, after both politicians objected last week to the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, please return the campaign contributions each received from Hallmark’s PAC.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” Hallmark spokesperson JiaoJiao Shen said in a statement on Monday. “The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

If you’ll recall, senators Hawley and Marshall voted to sustain an objection to certifying Biden’s Electoral College votes during the joint congressional session last Wednesday night after it reconvened following the Capitol riot, during which a mob of Trump supporters forced its way inside the building. Both men cited false claims of massive voter fraud in this fall’s presidential election as the reason for their actions.

According to the Kansas City Star, the donations, provided by Hallmark employees and retirees of the Kansas City–based company, totaled only about $7,000 for Hawley, from Missouri, and $5,000 for Marshall, from Kansas, but really, it’s the thought that counts.