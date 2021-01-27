Halsey Announces She’s Pregnant: ‘Surprise!’

Halsey. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Got any spare good vibes? Send them straight to Halsey, who just announced that she’s pregnant! “Surprise!” she captioned her pregnancy shoot on Instagram. She’s glowing in a rainbow crocheted bra top and baggy jeans, baby bump catching some sun. The 26-year-old singer appears to have tagged the baby’s co-parent, screenwriter Alev Aydin, right on her belly. He also reposted the photos with red hearts. Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, has previously shared her heartbreaking struggle with endometriosis, a painful chronic condition which led her to suffer multiple miscarriages. “I had a guy at my label say to me, ‘You have to bleed for this, Ashley,’” she told Vulture back in 2017. “You have no idea how much I’ve bled for this.” Her latest album, Manic, includes a song about her desire to have kids, “More,” where she sings “‘When you decide it’s your time to arrive / I’ve loved you for all of my life.”